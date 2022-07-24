News

Jonjo Shelvey happy to admit he is a massive Eddie Howe convert

Jonjo Shelvey has been talking about Eddie Howe and the new Newcastle United.

Fair to say that the NUFC Head Coach isn’t one for shouting the odds, claiming the credit for himself.

So it is great to see somebody like Jonjo Shelvey doing that job for him!

The Newcastle midfielder declaring ‘It isn’t until the manager coming in here that you feel proper fit. It’s been a breath of fresh air. It’s just a great place to be. The manager has been brilliant for this club.’

We all know what the state of play was under Howe’s predecessor, many of the players loving him for the number of days they were given off, as opposed to the dedication and professionalism under Eddie Howe.

Reality is though, that even the likes of Jonjo Shelvey knew all along that what was happening wasn’t right. Certainly not in terms of maximising their careers.

As you can read below, Shelvey is absolutely desperate to do everything he can to be involved in this new ambitious professionally run Newcastle United.

He has now been at Newcastle United over six and a half years and I think before Eddie Howe came along, definitely the fittest and best Jonjo Shelvey was, happened under Rafa Benitez. The Spaniard was also manager who demanded discipline and absolute graft on the training pitch, Jonjo Shelvey arguably very unlucky not to make the England squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, following the form he showed for Newcastle in the second half of that 2017/18 Premier League season.

Jonjo Shelvey won’t be on the plane to Qatar in November BUT he has to now show he is worth a place in the team alongside the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier, who will be heading off to these next World Cup finals.

If he can show the form (and fitness!) he is capable of, Shelvey could be a real asset alongside Joelinton and Bruno G in the Newcastle midfield this coming season.

Jonjo Shelvey talking to The Mail:

“In past years, you go home and leave the football at the training ground. You just switched off. I wouldn’t go home and think about what we did at training. I would leave my work at work and concentrate on the kids.

“Now, I’m going home thinking about what I could have done better at training. That is something the gaffer has instilled in us.

“As soon as Eddie (Howe) came in, the intensity of the sessions went through the roof. Every drill is set up, they all lead into each other.

“It isn’t until the manager coming in here that you feel proper fit.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air. It’s just a great place to be.

“The manager has been brilliant for this club.”

Competition for places:

“Bruno is a fantastic footballer, but there are going to be even more fantastic footballers joining the club, you have to raise your game constantly every day and strive to be better.

“Since I’ve been here, it’s the strongest the squad has been, and I just want to be part of it. I back myself to do that.

“I’ve not really had a summer! I was injured at the back end of the season. I went away and did my rehab in Turkey and took my trainer with me. I took the missus and kids as well and we stayed there for a month. We didn’t bother to come back.

“It’s just a great place to be at the moment…the club are putting in the foundations to go right to the very top. It’s an honour to still be here and to be part of the journey.”

