Opinion

John Devine is eighth key appointment as Newcastle United owners have club on the rise

The Newcastle United owners have now taken on John Devine.

Craig Hope of The Mail revealing yet another key appointment by the club off the pitch.

John Devine has vast experience with Newcastle legal firm Muckle LLP and will be the Newcastle United general legal counsel.

A Newcastle fan who already has close ties with the club, Devine is a leading sports lawyer who was one of Chelsea’s six trustees handed stewardship in March, during the process where ownership would eventually pass from Roman Abramovich to the new consortium in control now at Stamford Bridge.

The appointment comes some five months after Newcastle United advertised the position back in February 2022, that advert reading:

“Newcastle United Football Club have ambitious plans to top the Premier League and become a global force in the game. To achieve our goals, the club is scaling the business and needs to build a high-calibre, robust legal department.

“Initially, we are looking to recruit a mid to senior level associate to take ownership of all commercial contracts and provide high quality advice on a diverse range of commercial, legal and compliance issues that impact the operations of the club. This is a unique opportunity to join Newcastle United at the start of our exciting new journey, and to play a key strategic role in helping us achieve our goals.

“The ideal candidate will have a high quality academic background and robust legal training from a reputable law firm or recognised in-house legal department. Significant experience drafting, reviewing and negotiating a wide range of commercial agreements is a must.”

As well as the obvious rebuilding work needed on the pitch after the October 2021 takeover, a similar, if not even bigger, job is needed to be done off the pitch.

Mike Ashley had the club running on a skeleton staff that lacked so many key personnel that you would expect to see at an ambitious Premier League football club.

Quite amazing how both local and national media failed to ridicule the fact that Newcastle United didn’t have even a board of directors, never mind a top level business team running things on a day to day basis.

Honestly, so embarrassing that for years Lee Charnley was the only officially named person in an executive position at St James’ Park, whilst he was the only token named director, which was needed for legal box ticking purposes.

In just nine short months, the Newcastle United owners have made eight key appointments (away from the player signing side of things):

7 October 2021

Amanda Staveley appointed as a Director.

7 October 2021

Jamie Reuben appointed as a Director.

8 November 2021

Eddie Howe appointed as new Head Coach.

2 December 2021

Yasir Al-Rumayyan appointed as a Director.

12 May 2022

Majed Al Sorour appointed as a Director.

30 May 2022

Club announce agreement reached with Brighton on compensation for Dan Ashworth, who can now start work as NUFC Sporting Director.

15 July 2022

Announced Darren Eales is going to be the new Newcastle United CEO.

22 July 2022

Craig Hope of The Mail reveals that NUFC have appointed John Devine as the club’s general legal counsel.

These eight appointments (so far) are laying down building blocks, one after the other. Appointments that are making Newcastle United stronger and stronger, building for both the here and now…and most importantly, the future.

Amazing progress as the club is now being run on a proper basis.

