Opinion

‘If you’re a mackem just succumb to the Beat Surrender’

The Bitterest Pill’ was the Jam’s penultimate record in the fall of 1982, released before their last hurrah ‘Beat Surrender’, a couple of months later.

If ever a song was appropriate for our mackem neighbours I have yet to listen to it.

“The bitterest pill is mine to take, if I took it for a hundred years I couldn’t feel anymore ill”

Poignant lyrics of a realisation of lost love and dreams.

For years the Sunderland fans tried to find as many ways to hate Newcastle United as possible, then when the absolute worst case scenario (for them) happened, and our club were purchased by the extremely wealthy consortium that included the Saudi PIF, their ultimate tears of despair filled the Wear.

It wasn’t fair was it, especially as little Sunderland stumbled around in the third tier of English football.

Why Newcastle United and not one of those established footballing institutions like Manchester United or Liverpool?

It was just too tough to comprehend and so the Sunderland fans tried hard to regroup on their RTG forum, tried to gather as much information on Saudi atrocities and human rights as possible.

Weeks have turned into months and the ‘Sportwashing‘ thread has grown arms and legs, as these ultimate saddos try to convince and console one another with their self-righteousness.

I worked with Sunderland fans for many years and they are a totally different breed for sure. The South Tynesiders and some small pockets in Northumberland are particularly bitter.

I enjoyed Jinky Jim’s article yesterday and so decided to back him up because he summed my sentiments up more or less completely.

As I have stated before, nowhere does the green-eyed monster lurk larger than on the banks of the overflowing Wear.

October 7th 2021 will forever go down as the ‘Beat Surrender’ moment for the mackems.

SMB

