Opinion

‘I would say that this so far is a 7.5 out of 10 Newcastle United transfer window but…’

We are now bang in the middle of this Newcastle United transfer window.

Thursday 21 July is day 42 of the summer 2022 transfer window, with 42 more days to come.

Lasting 84 days in total, it will close at 11pm on 1 September 2022.

This Newcastle United transfer window was always going to be very different, with hopes / expectations very different from what had gone before.

Some journalists claimed caution, that after the January outlay, we might see ‘only’ around a £60m net spend this summer. Of course, at the other end of spectrum you still had other media connecting us with every player going. All a bit mad when now it is the norm for so many lazy journalists to add in Newcastle United to the likes of Man City, Real Madrid when writing transfer stories about particular players, rather than adding NUFC into transfer stories concerning the likes of Watford, Brighton and so on, as we had become accustomed to.

When I see some fans talking about how disappointed they are with this Newcastle United transfer window, I think they need to get a grip. For the vast majority I think it is more a case of hoping / expecting more than what we have seen so far, which is I think fair enough.

Eddie Howe himself has said that there has been frustration that the club haven’t been able to make the couple of attacking signings, so far, that they would like to add.

The good news for me is that with around £60m already spent on Pope, Targett and Botman, there is clearly a decent chunk of cash that Newcastle United are still willing to spend, so those claims of a £60m limited budget look to have been wide of the mark, with maybe more around the £100m mark proving to be available.

I think one big factor feeding into the disappointment / frustration for some Newcastle fans is that we are in this era where the club are suddenly doing things properly. Backing Eddie Howe and making these three signings, committing £60m, so early in this Newcastle United transfer window, so that the trio all have a full pre-season with their new teammates and NUFC then have the best chance of hitting the ground running. It is simply human nature that NUFC fans would be feeling far more upbeat at this point, if Botman, Targett and Pope had all been signed in say the last ten days. It is the same after a match, I always laugh at how your typical football fan is far more influenced by what they have watched in the second half compared to the opening 45 minutes.

Personally, I would say that this so far is a 7.5 out of 10 Newcastle United transfer window but if the right attacking player(s) could be added as well…

Regardless of that, I think it is simply daft and so short-sighted for any NUFC supporter to look at this window in isolation. You absolutely have to include what happened in January when evaluating anything.

So in reality, at least for me, it is actually already at least a 9.5 out of 10 when it comes to Newcastle United transfer window(s) in 2022. To have seen already some £160m of net spending on players under Eddie Howe and the new owners, we already have a very different and better team / squad. Something we simply couldn’t even have dreamt of this time last year, when at this point in the summer 2021 Newcastle United transfer window we hadn’t signed anybody!

Indeed, Joe Willock was the only player NUFC signed in the entire year of 2021 and when the permanent deal eventually happened, Mike Ashley left it so late before giving permission for even that one deal, it meant Willock hadn’t any pre-season with NUFC and wasn’t able to be included in the team when the season kicked off.

Trust is a massive thing and for me, this Newcastle United transfer window will end up being whatever…however, I trust Eddie Howe and the likes of Dan Ashworth and others now, so it won’t be for lack of trying that Newcastle don’t get certain signings in. Plus, they won’t just panic buy on players that they don’t really want. They have already shifted this club and squad to a position of looking up, rather than down, so it is now looking for those one or two players that can further enhance the team, rather than desperately looking for players to help fight relegation.

