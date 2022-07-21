Opinion

‘I love it – People celebrating after ‘easily’ buying a ticket for Manchester City match’

A tough start to the season sees Newcastle United playing both Manchester City and Liverpool in August.

However, the toughest challenge of all for many fans, is getting hold of tickets these days.

This (Thursday) morning the tickets went on sale for the Manchester City home game, a 4.30pm kick-off on Sunday 21 August.

I was amused to see quite a few comments / reactions after the tickets went on sale at 10am.

Plenty of people celebrating after finding out they could ‘easily’ buy a ticket for this Manchester City match.

I’m absolutely loving it. The reaction of these fans.

Going from a situation not so long ago where so many supporters boycotted and the owner had to hand out 10,000+ free season tickets, to now these same supporters celebrating when they are ‘easily’ able to buy a ticket.

I understand exactly where these people are coming from BUT I do think it is also worth pointing out a few other things, having myself ‘easily’ bought tickets for this Manchester City game.

First of all, you needed to have memberships if you wanted to buy tickets this morning. For myself and my son our two memberships cost about £75 for the pair, for the season, £35 each plus extra charges.

I then had to log on online this morning at 10am, I was then allocated place 11,765 in the queue, then more than an hour later found myself at the front of this queue and allowed to pay just short of £80 for the two tickets in the Leazes end.

I’m not complaining, quite the opposite actually, but so far this season I have spent over £150 and bought two tickets (we couldn’t go to the Forest match). I don’t begrudge the cash, I’m quite happy to pay it, knowing I have funded a very small part of Botman or whoever.

There will be some who will only be able to make one game this season but will have still bought memberships, otherwise you have minimal chance of any tickets apart from the handful this season that will be released to the general public each match. I wouldn’t fancy competing for them online!

With today’s Manchester City sale proving to be slightly less mental than the Nottingham Forest one, some fans are taking another view…

Somebody saying this lunchtime that they tried the ticket site and found they could get straight on, with over a thousand tickets left. This person using that as a reason to ‘prove’ why we don’t desperately need a larger capacity.

I had a look and all of these tickets are in level seven and you need to have adult and junior memberships to be able to buy up there.

These few remaining tickets will quickly go and if it takes a number of hours to sell all the available tickets on sale, I don’t see how this is a reason for NOT having an increased capacity! After selling tens of thousands of memberships, the club have actually had to halt selling adult memberships, as otherwise the competition for tickets would be even worse and not really be playing fair with those who have paid for these memberships, hoping / expecting it gives them a realistic chance of getting tickets for a number of matches this coming season.

On that ridiculous Sunderland message board maybe it will be headlines…’Newcastle United take HOURS to sell all the tickets for Manchester City match’…yes, imagine the shame. That (potentially) coming from a fanbase who ever since moving into their current stadium some 25 years ago, have only ever sold it out a relative handful of times, with pretty much all of those when Newcastle United were the star attraction as visitors.

In the entire time that Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce were at the club together, all 27 months, not a single match at St James’ Park was sold out.

As soon as the new owners came in, the Spurs game immediately sold out, even though we were still lumbered with Bruce for one more game.

Now we can celebrate, tickets might be tough to come by and you have to be organised to be in with a chance of getting one, but it is simply magnificent to be so looking forward to being back inside St James’ Park for this Manchester City match, having to settle for watching Forest on TV with our holiday meaning it was a no go.

Newcastle United Premier League tickets – On sale dates announced by NUFC so far:

Saturday 6 August – Newcastle v Notts Forest

On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Tuesday 12th July, 10am – SOLD OUT

Online General Sale from Tuesday 26th July, 10am – limited amount available

(They will be available to supporters without a season ticket or Membership, with one ticket per supporter number. Supporters can assign to friends and family once the tickets are in their basket to enable groups to sit together where possible.)

Saturday 13 August – Brighton v Newcastle

On Sale To Season Ticket Holders with 150+ Loyalty Points from Monday 18th July, 10am.

Adult £30.00 Senior & U21 £26.00 U18 £18.00

All children under 14 MUST be accompanied by an adult

Sunday 21 August – Newcastle v Man City (4.30pm) Sky Sports

On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Thursday 21st July, 10am

Online General Sale from Thursday 4th August, 10am – limited amount available

Sunday 28 August – Wolves v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 31 August – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Saturday 3 September – Newcastle v Crystal Palace

On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Wednesday 3rd August, 10am

Online General Sale from Wednesday 17th August, 10am – limited amount available

Sunday 11 September – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 September – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

On sale to Season Ticket Holders and Members from Thursday 18th August, 10am

Online General Sale from Thursday 1st September, 10am – limited amount available

