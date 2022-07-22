Opinion

How happy are you with the Newcastle United transfer window so far? Vote now

The question we are asking today is: ‘How happy are you with the Newcastle United transfer window so far?’

How much of a success…or failure, has it been up to this point?

We are now at the stage where 42 days of this Newcastle United transfer window have gone, with another 42 days (including today – Friday 22 July) to go.

So, exactly at the halfway point, with the window starting on 10 June and set to end at 11pm on 1 September.

How do you think things have gone?

At the moment, around £60m committed so far, with Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman bought in so far.

Remember, the question is ‘How happy are you with the Newcastle United transfer window so far?’

So it isn’t, how happy are you if these are three are the only signings we make by 11pm on 1 September?

Of course, time is pressing in terms of the upcoming season, kick-off for NUFC against Forest in the first match is only 15 days away.

So, interested to see what fans are really thinking about how this Newcastle United transfer window is going and we’d like you to mark it with somewhere between 0 and 10.

