Former Newcastle United winger Callum Roberts signs for Aberdeen

Callum Roberts was released by Newcastle United three years ago.

The winger surprising a lot of people by dropping down to National League North level with Blyth Spartans.

However, it proved a great springboard, as he got his confidence back and tore up the division, scoring 11 goals in 19 starts.

January 2020 saw National League side Notts County come in for the former Newcastle starlet and he has never looked back. Last season saw him star for them and helped them reach fifth, only to miss out in the play-offs.

However, an outstanding 16 goals in 32 league games in this latest campaign has caught the eye of Aberdeen, with the Scottish Premier League club now handing Callum Roberts a three year contract after paying an ‘undisclosed’ transfer fee.

This is a great example to other young players who experience disappointment early in their career, the ex-NUFC winger showing what is possible through dedication and never giving up.

He showed promise with Newcastle United but never quite made a proper breakthrough to get a run in the first team, the highlight of his time with NUFC was scoring in a 4-2 FA Cup win at Blackburn.

Best of luck to the Newcastle fan from South Shields, Aberdeen take on Celtic on Sunday in their opening league match, so even if he only makes the bench, it will give Callum Roberts a real buzz as he looks forward to getting his career really back on track with this opportunity.

Aberdeen official announcement – 25 July 2022:

Aberdeen FC confirms it has completed the signing of Callum Roberts from Notts County for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder, who was a standout player last season at Meadow Lane, joins the Dons on a three-year deal.

Callum, a former England U20 international, is a product of the Newcastle United youth academy, his hometown club, and made his debut for the first team in 2015. He was then given his full debut by Rafael Benitez in an FA Cup win against Blackburn in January 2019, marking the occasion by scoring a goal.

Having had loan spells at Gateshead, Kilmarnock and Colchester United, Callum made his mark with Blyth Spartans scoring 17 goals in 25 appearances in season 2019/20, before signing for Notts County in January 2020 and helping them reach the play-offs.

Having made seven signings this summer, manager Jim Goodwin was keen to strengthen in the middle of the park so is delighted to have secured, Callum, who will add some real competition within the squad.

He said: “Callum is technically a very good player. He scored 16 goals last season for Notts County which is an impressive return.

“Jayden Richardson obviously knows him very well as they both played on the right-hand side for Notts County and were very successful together.

“I’ve spoken about the need for a bit more creativity and the good thing about Callum is that he can play off the right as a number 10 or also in central midfield as an attacking midfielder, so he gives us a number of different options. He’s a great age with good energy and pace and is another exciting one for the fans to look forward too.”

