Former Newcastle United head of sports science appointed by Sunderland

Jamie Harley was at Newcastle United for over a decade.

Initially as a first team Sports Scientist and later as the NUFC Head of Sports Science.

Now on Thursday, Sunderland have announced the appointment of Jamie Harley as their new head of performance and medicine.

Sunderland official announcement – 21 July 2022:

Sunderland AFC is delighted to confirm the appointment of Jamie Harley as the Club’s new Head of Performance and Medicine.

Harley arrives on Wearside with a stellar track record in an elite performance environment, having spent over 15 years working in professional football.

Boasting a wealth of experience in the Premier League, he started his career at Middlesbrough before spending over a decade at Newcastle United, initially as a First-Team Sports Scientist and later as the Magpies’ Head of Sports Science.

Harley linked up with Rafael Benitez for a second time during the Spaniard’s tenure at Everton and he is also an Associate Professor of Practice at Durham University.

He commenced work at the Academy of Light on Monday and will oversee the Club’s performance and medical provision across all playing levels from the Under-9s to the First Team.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are delighted to welcome Jamie to Sunderland AFC as we continue to invest in and improve our footballing infrastructure. He embodies the professional expertise required for this position and has the leadership characteristics required to develop our provision in this area, which is an important part of ensuring we can fully support all of our players for many seasons to come.”

