Opinion

Fans choose these 11 Newcastle United players to start 2022/23 season in the team

On Wednesday we asked the question: ‘Who would be your 11 Newcastle United players to start 2022/23 Premier League season?’

The 11 Newcastle United players to ideally play out the rest of the season and hopefully ensure a successful season.

We put together a list of 25 players for fans to choose from, with now just over three weeks until the season kicks off.

This obviously doesn’t include any potential signings that might be added on top of Pope, Botman and Targett.

So with everybody fit in this current squad, we asked ‘Who would be your 11 Newcastle United players to start 2022/23 Premier League season?’

Here are the results with all percentages rounded up or down to nearest whole number:

99% Trippier

99% Guimaraes

98% Joelinton

98% Wilson

98% Targett

97% ASM

90% Botman

81% Burn

67% Pope

51% Willock

50% Fraser

(Your first eleven above, then below the other 14 Newcastle United players)

41% Almiron

35% Schar

33% Dubravka

30% Shelvey

13% Sean Longstaff

12% Anderson

6% Wood

1% Murphy

1% Krafth

0% Lascelles

0% Dummett

0% Ritchie

0% Lewis

0% Darlow

Some massive indications there, of how Newcastle fans see the current options at the club.

Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes at the very top, both getting 99% support.

When you look at the goalkeeping situation, Pope (67%) with a two to one advantage over Dubravka (33%).

As for central defenders, fans going for Botman (90%) and Burn (90%).

The closest battles seeing fans choose Willock (51%) for the third midfield spot ahead of Shelvey (30%), whilst Fraser (50%) edges it over Almiron (41%) for the third attacking role.

