Fans choose these 11 Newcastle United players to start 2022/23 season in the team
On Wednesday we asked the question: ‘Who would be your 11 Newcastle United players to start 2022/23 Premier League season?’
The 11 Newcastle United players to ideally play out the rest of the season and hopefully ensure a successful season.
We put together a list of 25 players for fans to choose from, with now just over three weeks until the season kicks off.
This obviously doesn’t include any potential signings that might be added on top of Pope, Botman and Targett.
So with everybody fit in this current squad, we asked ‘Who would be your 11 Newcastle United players to start 2022/23 Premier League season?’
Here are the results with all percentages rounded up or down to nearest whole number:
99% Trippier
99% Guimaraes
98% Joelinton
98% Wilson
98% Targett
97% ASM
90% Botman
81% Burn
67% Pope
51% Willock
50% Fraser
(Your first eleven above, then below the other 14 Newcastle United players)
41% Almiron
35% Schar
33% Dubravka
30% Shelvey
13% Sean Longstaff
12% Anderson
6% Wood
1% Murphy
1% Krafth
0% Lascelles
0% Dummett
0% Ritchie
0% Lewis
0% Darlow
Some massive indications there, of how Newcastle fans see the current options at the club.
Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes at the very top, both getting 99% support.
When you look at the goalkeeping situation, Pope (67%) with a two to one advantage over Dubravka (33%).
As for central defenders, fans going for Botman (90%) and Burn (90%).
The closest battles seeing fans choose Willock (51%) for the third midfield spot ahead of Shelvey (30%), whilst Fraser (50%) edges it over Almiron (41%) for the third attacking role.
