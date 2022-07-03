Opinion

‘Escorted out of the Amex after Dan Burn scores the winner…that will be us’

First game of the season, last game of the season, there is something about it. What is it? The two Newcastle United games we all want to be at.

I recall my first ever game. Also a pre-season friendly, was it the Texaco Cup?

Me and my mate Mark Carroll in the East Stand paddock. First game 197?…I am getting old and it was a very long time ago now.

Let’s move on.

First game of the Newcastle United 2021/22 season, me and my son along with my mate and his son, are in the Leazes end. Beneath the West Ham fans who are in boisterous mood, chanting “you’re just a s… team in Scotland”, correct me if I misheard but I take that as cockney humour/ ignorance. After Wilson’s early opener we know what happened next with the witless Bruce ball game.

Last game of the Newcastle United season and I am tempted to take up my good mate’s offer of seats in the Burnley end, but decide better not, with pitch invasions back on the agenda and it being a high tension game for Burnley.

First game of the season you get the buzz, you believe this is the year we get the luck and we do something, anything in our case.

Back in August 2019 and all four of us were there in the Gallowgate, waiting in anticipation to despatch Arsenal on the first day. Disappointment awaits as Aubamyang finishes us off. A first game of that Newcastle United season where we had spent weeks in anticipation of the new season. No last game of that season due to covid.

I can recall many last games where the players did an embarrassed lap of honour as the team once again failed to compete or live up to the passionate support, which after years of failure simply applauded and laughed with a shrug and an “oh well”…

This new Newcastle United season has thrown up Notts Forest (I state Notts Forest and not just Forest, as this riles those scab supporters of the East Midlands who want to distance themselves from Notts County and want to be referred to as Forest, as Man U refer to themselves as United).

I spent a few years living in Nottingham at Uni and went to many away games, sometimes with East Mids Mags (great day at Maine Road dodging the police escort and their pathetic City casuals, just to get to a bar and a different train station to the rest of the Geordie crowd). Which brings me neatly to my last away day of the season in Nottingham.

Open terracing behind the goal for away support, the Trent Bridge end opposite a shed. Bright sunny day (it always is last game) pitch hard, and baked mud goalmouths. As we queue to the turnstiles a lad shouts at a WPC “your horse is frothing at the mouth” reply “and so would you be if you’d been between my legs all day!”

We get beat. We still applaud and say farewell and look forward to another season of misery. However, it is not about that, we have always known we are the greatest team on the planet and with the best support. As I walked towards the Trent Bridge end and on into Nottingham city centre for more beers, I see two Geordie lads jump into the Trent for a swim. That’s it! Last game of the season. Bring on next season and that first game to get the buzz!

First away game of the season this time is Brighton. Hoping for tickets but if no luck, will try and get tickets in the Brighton end for me and my lad. If anyone sees two middle aged men with two young lads being escorted out of the Amex when Dan Burn scores the winner, it will be me.

