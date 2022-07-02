News

Eddie Howe returns to Tyneside and talks about the ‘extreme’ season that lies ahead

With only five weeks to go until the new season kicks off, Eddie Howe has been talking about the challenges that lie ahead in the new Premier League campaign.

Returning to Tyneside at the end of the week after time away with his family, Eddie Howe was at the training ground (at 6am reportedly!) on Friday to begin pre-season preparations, with the majority of the players back on duty. Those who have been on international duty this summer allowed a little extra time away.

The Newcastle United head coach has welcomed in Sven Botman as his third summer signing, ‘He is technically very good, physically very good, has a great attitude. At 22 he already has solid experience at the top level but he is at a great age to grow with this team.’

Eddie Howe believes that a strong squad is essential and the aim is to have at least two players competing for every place in the team, ‘I think the demands of the Premier League this year will be extreme, with the World Cup and fixtures being congested. We are going to need that competition in every position.’

These past six months have seen the NUFC owners and Eddie Howe bring in seven permanent signings (so far!) in 2022, with Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Chris Wood arriving in January, then Matt Targett becoming a permanent signing last month, followed by Nick Pope and Sven Botman.

Eddie Howe speaking to NUFC TV – 2 July 2022:

“The new additions really do strengthen our squad.

“Excited to see them in action.

“Not all of them are here today unfortunately.

“I’m really excited about the new additions.

“I think it is really important that we come back a better team and I think those players will definitely help us do that.

“I think they are the right characters and the right ages for the positions that we were looking to recruit in. So, really pleased.

“I think that (competition for places in the team) is what it’s all about.

“I think you need a minimum of two players in each position.

“Competition brings out the best in everybody, it really does push you, hopefully to new heights, so I think it is really good for the group.

“I am delighted that Sven (Botman) is joining us.

“I am looking forward to getting to work with him and seeing him with his new teammates.”

