News

Eddie Howe makes contact with Alan Shearer and Kevin Keegan

Eddie Howe has revealed that he has been talking to Kevin Keegan and Alan Shearer.

The Newcastle United Head Coach determined to leave no stone unturned as he looks to progress his NUFC team,

Eddie Howe saying he has chatted with both of the NUFC living legends, explaining ‘You have to be meticulous in your planning if you want to be successful. It was important for me to try to embrace everything to do with Newcastle’s successful past to try to bring Newcastle a successful future.’

No doubt pretty much all of you reading this will think surely a no-brainer to get Kevin Keegan and Alan Shearer involved in any way possible, such positive influences and people with integrity who the Newcastle fans respect without question.

However, not so very long ago…Mike Ashley did the exact opposite, treating both living legends disgracefully and alienated them totally from NUFC. Kevin Keegan and Alan Shearer never stopped backing Newcastle United and the fans but weren’t welcome at the club.

Keegan of course successfully taking Mike Ashley to a tribunal and winning £2m for constructive dismissal after the then owner undermined KK with Dennis Wise, misleading Kevin Keegan by telling him he would have the final say on transfers, when secretly he gave Wise that role instead.

As for Alan Shearer, even his statue wasn’t welcome on club property, whilst Ashley took his (Shearer’s) name off the bar at the Gallowgate end.

Eddie Howe saying about the Premier League’s greatest ever striker ‘Everywhere you go people talk about the legacy he left here. A hugely respected figure, of course, and it goes without saying what he did for the club.’

Whilst with Kevin Keegan, the NUFC Head Coach declaring ‘I wanted to pick the brains of someone that probably understands Newcastle the most.’

Neither of the Newcastle United living legends has an official role at the club as things stand but the new NUFC owners have made clear that they would love to see both Keegan and Shearer involved in some capacity.

It sums up just how bad things were under Mike Ashley, when it is even a step forward to have NUFC owners who don’t disrespect Alan Shearer and Kevin Keegan.

Eddie Howe talking to The Sun about Alan Shearer and Kevin Keegan:

“You have to be meticulous in your planning if you want to be successful.

“It was important for me to try to embrace everything to do with Newcastle’s successful past to try to bring Newcastle a successful future.

“I think it’s important for our players now, who are representing the club, to understand the past and celebrate people who have been a big success at the football club.

“There were a few things I wanted to talk to Kevin (Keegan) about to get a greater understanding of Newcastle.

“I wanted to pick the brains of someone that probably understands Newcastle the most.

“I just wanted to educate myself really and show respect to one of Newcastle’s greatest ever players and managers.

“I hope it won’t be a one-off. I will certainly reach out and try to speak to him again very soon.

“I have (also) spoken to Alan (Shearer) and we have been in touch through texts.

“His knowledge of this football club is second to none.

“That was a really important conversation as well.

“Everywhere you go people talk about the legacy he left here.

“A hugely respected figure, of course, and it goes without saying what he did for the club.”

