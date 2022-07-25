News

Eddie Howe asked about next transfer deal and how Dan Ashworth has changed the dynamic

Eddie Howe is now in his first pre-season with Newcastle United.

The head coach arriving at St James’ Park eight months ago, this has been a crazy time even by NUFC standards.

Despite being young in years, Eddie Howe already has a lot of experience, which includes taking Bournemouth from the brink of falling into non-league football, right up to and into the Premier League.

However, none of that could have prepared him for Newcastle United, especially now with the club having real ambitions.

As for the fan intensity / hope / expectation…Eddie Howe has previously only managed at Bournemouth (crowd of around 10,000) and Burnley (crowds of less than 20,000), so once again, a massive shift now he is on Tyneside.

A lot of hope / expectation now revolves around the transfer activity and Eddie Howe says that Dan Ashworth has been nothing but a positive since arriving in early June, helping to bring in the three summer signings and hopefully helping to prepare the way for others to come in this window. However, the head coach indicating that his place in the recruitment decision making hasn’t changed, despite Ashworth’s arrival.

As for getting one or more of these summer attacking signings over the line…

After three signings so far in this window, Eddie Howe asked if the next transfer deal would be the toughest?

“You are trying to lead me with your question…but it is a good question.

“Yes, we are now in an area where we are still looking.

“We want to improve the squad.

“We’re really pleased with what we have done (so far, signing Targett, Pope and Botman) but we know that we have got more to do.

“However, it has got to be the right one, in the right position.

“So it is not simple.

“When you look at how our squad is built, it is not a simple puzzle to solve.

“We are trying to do that as much as we can and we are working very, very hard.

“If I am not here talking to you (the media) or taking training, I am working on recruitment.

“A lot of work has gone into it but it is hopefully going to be worth it, because as you say, the next move (in the transfer market) is probably one of the most important I will make.

“The ideal is to have all of your signings in before the start of pre-season but he reality is, particularly because of the length of this transfer window, that was never going to happen.

“So to have three players in, and they have all settled really well, I am delighted.

“These trips (training camps abroad to Austria and Portugal) are really good for them, this is where they really get to know each other behind the scenes.

“They (the new signings) have been exposed to the fundamental principles of our work, I think you start from a base of simple work, then you develop from there.”

Has the head coach’s place in the process for recruiting new players changed, now that Dan Ashworth has arrived as Sporting Director?

“A step back isn’t quite right, I have now got Dan’s experience, which has been invaluable, he has made a real impact in all aspects of the club in such a short space of time.

“However, he is not just looking at recruitment, he is looking at every aspect of the club from top to bottom, using his experience to try and improve what we deliver.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him, as he has been a big help on the transfer front, he has got really good contacts in the game.

“I wouldn’t say a step back (for myself), as I can’t, because this is so important. Certainly though, we have got more help.”

