Transfer Market

Dwight Gayle now in middle of medical – Before sealing permanent move to Stoke City

Dwight Gayle is finally set to leave Newcastle United.

It was just over six years ago when the striker signed for £10m from Crystal Palace on 1 July 2016, now he is on the brink of completing a move to Stoke City.

The usually very reliable John Percy of The Telegraph, says that Dwight Gayle has now gone through the first part of his medical. Once he completes that medical, the man from The Telegraph says that the Newcastle striker will then sign a permanent deal at the Championship club.

Along with Jeff Hendrick and Ciaran Clark, Dwight Gayle was sent to train with the under 23s after reporting back for pre-season.

Hendrick and Clark have now both moved on, to Reading and Sheffield United respectively, with Dwight Gayle needing to follow them into the Championship for regular first team football.

Eddie Howe talking about Dwight Gayle in recent days:

“I have had a couple of conversations with Dwight.

“At the end of last season we had a good conversation and made him aware of the situation, for his own benefit, so he could take his career into its next phase.

“I was very honest with him.

“I said from day one, I had a great relationship with him, I love working with him.

“He was brilliant for the team last year and because of all those things, he deserved the utmost respect and honesty from me about the how the future lay for him.

“I wanted to give him the best chance to find his next home.

“I really hope that he goes on and has a great season next year (2022/23 season), I wish him nothing but success.”

In his last two Championship seasons, Dwight Gayle scored 23 goals from 26 starts for Newcastle in 2016/17, then 24 from 34 for West Brom in 2018/19.

With two years still left on his Newcastle deal, NUFC will no doubt have to compromise on the financial side of things if Stoke City are going to be signing Gayle on a permanent deal.

However, Newcastle United have already shown this summer that they are prepared to do the necessary deals to help move out players who don’t feature in Eddie Howe’s plans. As well as Hendrick and Clark going out on loan, Freddie Woodman has been sold to Preston, whilst Isaac Hayden has moved to Norwich on loan with an obligation to buy if certain targets are hit.

