Opinion

‘Disgraceful BBC coverage inspired me to get all the family new white and green Newcastle shirts’

Bit of a family day out yesterday when all five of my family attended the Newcastle 1 Atalanta 0 match.

It was an ok game where I thought we would be tested a lot more.

Burn was solid at the back and won every header and physical challenge. Schar looks confident and assured on the ball.

Trippier seemed to have a bit more energy than Targett, although the latter did get a knock early on , as did Trippier.

Murphy didn’t affect the game too much and you can see why we need a right winger.

Sean Longstaff did ok but he played a more withdrawn role which gave him more time on the ball. Given his biggest weakness is his pace, this obviously played into his hands. Don’t be fooled by this, as Forest and the other 18 won’t be so slow to close down.

Anderson showed glimpses of what the fuss is all about. He certainly has something and what impressed me was his willingness to accept the ball while marked and also work for space to relieve the ball – things you miss when you aren’t at the game as the TV cameras won’t pick that up.

Almiron ran himself into the ground as he always does, he is currently playing well and has hit form at the right time. Delighted for him.

Wood looked what Wood is. A big target man who is prepared to put a shift in. He did ok yesterday. Fraser did ok too.

From the game I took the following things: the other team were not allowed time on the ball. I thought the work ethic is clearly there from every player. This is a great positive for the start of the season.

We looked a bit toothless up front (hence the current search for a goalscorer) and I think Murphy is feeling his place is under pressure. He looked to lack a bit of confidence. The exact opposite can be said of Miggy who is loving his footy at the minute.

Anderson is certainly one to keep in the squad and I hope Eddie thinks he has done enough. So today we play another game and I think overall things are looking good.

Final note. I haven’t bought a shirt for years and have never had one with a name on.

However, yesterday I got all of my kids the white away shirt and one for me too, all with various names and numbers on. This was inspired by the BBC and their disgraceful articles on our takeover and the resemblance of the white kit to SA etc.

Obviously, feeling proud about our club again played its part too, but you know what I mean.

Just thought I’d give my two penneth on what I saw with a one word summary for each player.

1. Pope – untested.

2. Trippier – class.

3. Target – ok.

4. Burn – solid.

5. Schar- calm.

6. Murphy- struggled

7. Sean Longstaff – ok

8. Anderson – promising

9. Wood – ok

10. Fraser – industrious

11. Almiron – everywhere

[Final final note. I hope all the people who go to the games have a great season and do their bit for our club. Toon Army !]

Newcastle 1 Atalanta 0

Goals

Newcastle

Wood 39 pen

Atalanta

Newcastle team v Atalanta:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy (Matty Longstaff 82) , Fraser (Bondswell 90) Wood (Stephenson 90)

Unused substitutes:

Gillespie, De Bolle, Munoz, Turner-Cooke, A.Murphy, Miley

Attendance: 40,596

