News

Danny Mills stating the obvious about Eddie Howe and Newcastle United

Fair to say that Danny Mills isn’t exactly the best of pundits when it comes to talking about Newcastle United.

Many of his past comments (see below) certainly more laughable than amusing, when it comes to giving an ‘expert’ opinion on NUFC.

Now Danny Mills has had another go, talking about Eddie Howe potentially coming under pressure once the 2022/23 Premier League season kicks off.

Danny Mills speaking to Talksport – 25 July 2022:

Danny Mills:

“I think a lot of outside people in the media think…

“The way they (Newcastle United) have done their business, the way that Eddie Howe has transformed the club…and the business they have now done. They have now got a very very good squad and they probably should finish in the top eight.

“I don’t necessarily agree with that but I think that is the expectation where they need to be.

“So if they don’t get off to a good start, for whatever reason, then all of a sudden he (Eddie Howe) will come under a little bit of pressure.

“They will say, oh yes he did great last year, when there was almost no pressure. You know what, you just have to go for it, play football, get out of the situation.

“Going out expecting to win games…

Interviewer:

“The pressure was getting relegated.”

Danny Mills:

“…yes, but it is a different type of pressure. You can play with a freedom because we all wrote them off at Christmas. No, they’re not getting out of that, no chance.

“Suddenly now the expectation is to perform, week in week out, and start winning matches.

“That is a completely different aspect of pressure and that affects teams in different ways.

“So if they do get off to an indifferent start, you know, and if they are in the bottom half of the table, there will be one or two mutterings and grumblings. Is Eddie Howe the man to take them forward?”

In my opinion, Danny Mills is simply stating the obvious, especially as he is talking about how the media will react if results go against Newcastle United.

Even before he had taken charge of a single NUFC match last season, many in the media were bizarrely ridiculing the appointment. Something which then only ramped up as it took time to be able to turn around the shambles left behind by Ashley and Bruce.

Whilst some in the media did give Eddie Howe the praise he deserved by the end of the season, for many it was begrudging and mostly wanting to point at the money spent in January, whilst for others the praise was still non-existent.

The fact that over the entire second half of the season, Eddie Howe had somehow turned it around into producing the third best (only Liverpool and Man City better) form in the final 19 games, only to be expected apparently though due to the £90m or so paid out on players (due to the neglect of previous transfer windows) according to NUFC’s enemies in the media.

If £90m should automatically suddenly entitle you to automatic top three form, interesting to see what the journalists and pundits have to say about Arsenal, Tottenham and indeed Leeds, this coming season, seen as this trio have all gone past the £90m mark already in the summer 2022 transfer window.

As for Eddie Howe and the Newcastle fans, whatever ends up happening this coming season, I would trust that at the very least, summer 2023 would be the very earliest for any supporters to be making any judgements.

What Danny Mills has said in the past about Newcastle United:

Danny Mills – 2 October 2021:

“It [questions asked about future of Steve Bruce at Newcastle] was always going to be on the cards simply because of the pressure that he’s under, it really is tough for him.

“You think if he were to walk away would you be that surprised?

“Probably not, is the answer.

“You just have to wait and see what he decides to do but for sure, if were to walk away you wouldn’t be that surprised.

“It’s almost an impossible job at Newcastle United.”

Danny Mills speaking about Steve Bruce – 20 September 2021:

“Steve Bruce has got to the point where he’s had to say ‘Look, I’m not resigning, I’m not going to be forced out. That won’t happen.’

“The fans aren’t particularly happy and he knows that but he’s not going to chuck the towel in.

“Steve Bruce is not going to walk away and even if he does, who do you get in?

“Who is going to do a better job under the circumstances?

“I’ve got respect for Steve Bruce who’s not going to chuck the towel in.”

Danny Mills asked whether it was a masterstroke by Mike Ashley to give away 10,000 season tickets – December 2019:

“Yeah of course it is!

“The biggest things owners panic about, are results and crowd numbers.

“So quite often they can’t do too much about results.

“But with crowd numbers and getting the team well supported, you can at times do something about that.”

Danny Mills asked if Mike Ashley is as bad as Newcastle fans make out – October 2019:

“No, look at the football club, look at what he did originally.

“He has invested money…You do need to be careful what you wish for in football.

“I understand the fans’ misgivings but there are a lot of clubs who are run worse and have worse owners.”

