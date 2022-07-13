News

Dan Burn suffering in the sun with his ‘Delicate Geordie skin’

Dan Burn belatedly got the chance to play for the club he has supported all his life and is determined to make the most of it.

Arriving in January, the (big!) lad from Blyth helped Newcastle United pick up 31 points in his 16 Premier League starts, with ten wins, a draw and five defeats.

In the other 22 PL matches, Newcastle only managed 18 points.

Now in pre-season, Dan Burn is relishing Eddie Howe working the players hard in double sessions…’We have seen how the gaffer wants us to play and you need to have a certain level of fitness. So yes, tough, but enjoyable. By the time the season comes around you want to hit the ground running.”

The Newcastle United squad not having been fit enough, was only one of the many problems at NUFC back in August 2021, however, no chance of a repeat of that with Howe looking to build on that third best form in the Premier League in the second half of last season.

As well as the altitude in Austria plus double training sessions, Dan Burn admits the hot sunny weather is an extra big hurdle for him…’Tough for my delicate Geordie skin, I have got factor fifty on.’

Dan Burn talking to NUFC TV:

“The (training) sessions have been tough, double sessions.

“But it is what we need.

“We have seen how the gaffer wants us to play and you need to have a certain level of fitness.

“So yes, tough, but enjoyable.

“By the time the season comes around you want to hit the ground running.

“It is a shorter pre-season this year, with the season starting earlier, so it is really important.

“The togetherness (as well), we have got a few new lads in, coming and having this amount of time for bonding, doing stuff like the (Go-)Karting, a good laugh.

“(The weather is) Tough for my delicate Geordie skin, I have got factor fifty on.

“Being in Austria as well, that little bit extra altitude makes the sessions extra hard, but as I said, I think we need it as a squad.

“It is the gaffer’s first pre-season with us and so we do really want to hit the ground running.”

Interviewer:

“How have you found training with Sven Botman?”

Dan Burn:

“He looks really good.

“Obviously he’s really young, can’t believe the size of him. I’m skinny now but I was even skinnier then (when I was that age).

“It is always good having competition for places, so looking forward to it.”

