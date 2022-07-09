News

Craig Bellamy lands new job as assistant manager at relegated club

Former Newcastle United star Craig Bellamy is back in work.

Burnley announcing (see below) that he has landed the job of assistant manager at the newly relegated club.

Whilst they have had issues off the pitch since the new owners arrived, I think the appointment of Vincent Kompany was pretty impressive.

Craig Bellamy having previously worked under him at Anderlecht.

The pair first meeting when playing together at Manchester City/

Burnley Official Announcement – 8 July 2022:

Vincent Kompany’s coaching staff revealed

Burnley FC are delighted to welcome Craig Bellamy (Assistant Manager), Jelle ten Rouwelaar (Goalkeeping Coach), Bram Geers (First Team Coach), Floribert Ngalula (First Team Coach) and Richard Bredice (Lead First Team Performance Analyst & Set-Piece Coach) to the Club as part of Vincent Kompany’s backroom team.

Assistant Manager Bellamy, a former Liverpool and Manchester City forward, enjoyed a fabulous playing career, earning 78 caps for Wales during his time as a player. Bellamy moved into coaching in 2016 at Cardiff City, before joining Kompany at Anderlecht in June 2019 as U21 manager and then assistant first team manager.

Goalkeeping Coach ten Rouwelaar, who spent nine years as first choice goalkeeper at Dutch side NAC Breda during his playing career, was first team goalkeeper coach at Anderlecht for two seasons prior to his arrival at Turf Moor.

First Team Coach Geers also worked with Kompany at Anderlecht and he has moved from Belgium to link up once again with the new Burnley manager.

Fellow First Team Coach Ngalula represented Manchester United at youth level and also played professionally in Denmark, Holland, Israel, America, Finland and Germany. The 35-year-old worked alongside Kompany at Anderlecht.

Analyst Bredice was a first team opposition analyst at Manchester City between 2013-2019, before joining Kompany at Anderlecht as first team performance analyst.

Speaking about the five new appointments, first team manager, Kompany, said: “I am delighted Craig, Jelle, Bram, Floribert and Richard have all agreed to join and play an integral role in helping to develop the players and build a successful team at Burnley Football Club.

“I have worked with all five men before and I know the qualities and experience they will bring to the Club.

“We already have an excellent group of staff at the Club and collectively we are excited to work together as we prepare for the new season.”

