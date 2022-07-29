News

Conflicting reports on Jonjo Shelvey expected absence

Jonjo Shelvey missed the end of last season due to injury.

However, the midfielder worked hard through the summer and came back fitter than he has ever been. Even taking his personal trainer with him on a month long family trip to Turkey.

However, Jonjo Shelvey now set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury and a blow to Eddie Howe, the former Liverpool player having started 20 of the 21 Premier League matches he was available for last season after Howe’s arrival.

Tuesday night saw Shelvey come on as one of eleven changes at half-time against Benfica, but only last half an hour before limping off, replaced by Matty Longstaff.

Eddie Howe speaking about the midfielder’s injury situation after losing 3-2 to Benfica:

“With Jonjo (Shelvey) it looks like a hamstring problem.

“I don’t know any more than that at the moment.

“It is really disappointing because he has worked so hard to keep himself fit and be in a good place physically.

Any injury would be a blow to him and for us, so fingers crossed it’s not bad.”

Now on Friday we have had an update…two actually.

Two of the more informed usually, when it comes to info on things such as injuries and other things inside the club.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports reporting – 29 July 2022:

“Hearing Jonjo Shelvey’s hamstring injury is not too serious; likely to keep him out for around two weeks though.”

Craig Hope of The Mail also reporting – 29 July 2022:

“Understand Jonjo Shelvey’s hamstring injury will keep him out for 3-4 weeks, meaning he will miss start of season. A scan has showed the damage is not too serious.”

I think overall it is a real positive, whoever turns out to be correct, with both journalists hearing that it isn’t serious.

The opening schedule is Forest (H) 6 August, Brighton (A) 13 August, Man City (H) 21 August, Wolves (A) 28 August, Liverpool (A) 31 August and Palace (H) 3 September.

If we go with the Sky Sports prediction, likely looking at Jonjo Shelvey missing Forest and Brighton, probably back for Man City.

If The Mail man is proved on the money, then probably Man City missed as well and hopefully back in time for the Wolves and Liverpool away games.

