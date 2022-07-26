News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Benfica – Bruno, Botman, Pope, Wilson, ASM all start

The Newcastle team v Benfica has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players facing the side who finished third in the Portuguese league last season.

This friendly rounding off a six day trip to Portugal.

This is the final NUFC away friendly, with Newcastle United then playing on consecutive days at St James’ Park, home to Atalanta on Friday night and then Athletic Bilbao the visitors on Saturday.

With the expectation that Eddie Howe will split his first team squad over those two home matches, fans left wondering if this selection of Newcastle team v Benfica will see the head coach go with what he considers his likely eleven players who will start against Nottingham Forest in 11 days time.

Newcastle team v Benfica:

Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles (c), Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, Elliot Anderson, Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

(***Murphy was named in the team originally when the club announced the side at 7pm, an hour before kick-off. However, they then later announced a late change, Miguel Almiron and not Jacob Murphy starting)

Substitutes:

Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Matt Ritchie, Matthew Bondswell, Matty Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, Jay Turner-Cooke, Chris Wood

Most fans would think this isn’t the starting eleven who will face Forest but not far off it, interesting to see Elliot Anderson getting such a prominent role in the pre-season friendlies.

If I had to guess the starting eleven for the Forest game, probably looking at Burn, Joelinton and Shelvey coming in for Lascelles, Longstaff and Anderson.

Martin Dubravka reported to be missing from the squad tonight due to a minor injury.

For options on how to watch this Benfica v Newcastle match live on TV, go HERE.

NEWCASTLE UNITED PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:

Saturday 9 July 2022 – Newcastle beat Gateshead 5-1 at the NUFC training ground, goals for Almiron(2), Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Ritchie.

Friday 15 July 2022 – FC Pinzgau Saalfelden hosted a friendly between Newcastle United and German side 1860 Munich, at the Saalfelden Arena Bürgerau, NUFC winning 3-0 with three second half goals from Willock, Sean Longstaff and Bruno.

Monday 18th July 2022 – Newcastle played German side Mainz at the 4,500-capacity Kufstein Arena FC Kufstein, losing 1-0.

Saturday 23 July 2022 – Over in Portugal, behind closed doors a double header, as Burnley and Newcastle split their squads to make two teams each. The two NUFC sides winning, with Eddie Howe’s players scoring nine goals across the two teams.

Tuesday 26 July 2022 – Away friendly at Benfica with 8pm kick-off (local time), also 8pm in the UK.

Friday 29 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Atalanta with 7.45pm kick-off.

Saturday 30 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao with kick-off time of 3pm.

