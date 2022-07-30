News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Athletic Bilbao – Bruno, ASM, Wilson, Joelinton all start

The Newcastle team v Athletic Bilbao has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players facing the side who finished eighth in La Liga last season.

This friendly the second home one of pre-season, with a 3pm kick-off and a crowd of 50,000+ set to be watching.

This is the second of two games at St James’ Park within 24 hours, with Newcastle United having beat Atalanta 1-0 last night.

Newcastle team v Athletic Bilbao:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascellles, Botman, Dummett, Bruno, Joelinton, Willock, Ritchie, ASM, Wilson

Eddie Howe splitting his first team squad pretty evenly over the two home friendlies, the exact same bench as the one against Atalanta, with a host of younger players.

Substitutes:

Gillespie, Matty Longstaff, De Bolle, Munoz, Bondswell, Stephenson, Turner-Cooke, A.Murphy, Miley

For options on how to watch this Newcastle v Atalanta match live on TV, go HERE.

NEWCASTLE UNITED PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:

Saturday 9 July 2022 – Newcastle beat Gateshead 5-1 at the NUFC training ground, goals for Almiron(2), Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Ritchie.

Friday 15 July 2022 – FC Pinzgau Saalfelden hosted a friendly between Newcastle United and German side 1860 Munich, at the Saalfelden Arena Bürgerau, NUFC winning 3-0 with three second half goals from Willock, Sean Longstaff and Bruno.

Monday 18th July 2022 – Newcastle played German side Mainz at the 4,500-capacity Kufstein Arena FC Kufstein, losing 1-0.

Saturday 23 July 2022 – Over in Portugal, behind closed doors a double header, as Burnley and Newcastle split their squads to make two teams each. The two NUFC sides winning, with Eddie Howe’s players scoring nine goals across the two teams.

Tuesday 26 July 2022 – Away friendly at Benfica, Newcastle twice equalised through Miguel Almiron but the home side got a last gasp winner with a minute to go against a 10 men NUFC side – Joelinton red carded in the later stages.

Friday 29 July 2022 – Newcastle beat Atalanta 1-0, Elliot Anderson winning a penalty and Chris Wood making no mistake from the spot.

Saturday 30 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao with kick-off time of 3pm.

