Confirmed Newcastle team v Atalanta – Almiron, Murphy, Fraser, Wood, Trippier all start

The Newcastle team v Atalanta has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players facing the side who finished eighth in Serie A last season.

This friendly the first home one of pre-season, with a 7.45pm kick-off and a crowd of 40,000+ set to be watching.

This is the first of two games at St James’ Park within 24 hours, with Newcastle United then Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Interesting to see what Eddie Howe does tonight, whether he will try and start with as close as possible to his intended first eleven who will start against Nottingham Forest in eight days time.

Jonjo Shelvey is out injured with a hamstring problem, whilst Joelinton has a one game suspension due to his red card against Benfica.

Newcastle team v Atalanta:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy, Fraser, Wood

Definitely not Eddie Howe starting with the team he intends to start against Forest, although probably the defence and keeper who will kick-off in that Premier League opener, the possible / probably exception is Sven Botman instead of Schar or Burn in eight days time.

I must admit I thought Eddie Howe would probably give more or less the same first team squad players minutes in both today’s match and the Bilbao one, with maybe most players having a half in each game, or an hour in one and half an hour in the other…but looking at the bench this definitely not the case.

Eddie Howe has filled the bench with the kids and so I am guessing that the team starting tonight will see most of them playing most, if not all, of tonight’s 90 minutes.

Substitutes:

Gillespie, Matty Longstaff, De Bolle, Munoz, Bondswell, Stephenson, Turner-Cooke, A.Murphy, Miley

NEWCASTLE UNITED PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:

Saturday 9 July 2022 – Newcastle beat Gateshead 5-1 at the NUFC training ground, goals for Almiron(2), Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Ritchie.

Friday 15 July 2022 – FC Pinzgau Saalfelden hosted a friendly between Newcastle United and German side 1860 Munich, at the Saalfelden Arena Bürgerau, NUFC winning 3-0 with three second half goals from Willock, Sean Longstaff and Bruno.

Monday 18th July 2022 – Newcastle played German side Mainz at the 4,500-capacity Kufstein Arena FC Kufstein, losing 1-0.

Saturday 23 July 2022 – Over in Portugal, behind closed doors a double header, as Burnley and Newcastle split their squads to make two teams each. The two NUFC sides winning, with Eddie Howe’s players scoring nine goals across the two teams.

Tuesday 26 July 2022 – Away friendly at Benfica, Newcastle twice equalised through Miguel Almiron but the home side got a last gasp winner with a minute to go against a 10 men NUFC side – Joelinton red carded in the later stages.

Friday 29 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Atalanta with 7.45pm kick-off.

Saturday 30 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao with kick-off time of 3pm.

