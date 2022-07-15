News

Confirmed Newcastle team v 1860 Munich – Pope, Targett, Wilson, ASM all start

The Newcastle team v 1860 Munich has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players facing the third tier German club in Austria.

This and Monday’s friendly with Mainz 05, is part of NUFC’s nine day training camp (for details on how to watch this Newcastle friendly live, wherever you are in the World, go HERE).

Newcastle team v 1860 Munich:

Pope, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Anderson, Murphy, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

So Nick Pope gets his first NUFC (friendly) action, whilst amongst the subs, Sven Botman no doubt will also come on at some point this afternoon

Newcastle substitutes:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Dummett, Almiron, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Fraser, Wood, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Turner-Cooke

Today’s 1860 Munich match is one of six pre-season friendlies announced.

Saturday 9 July 2022 – Newcastle beat Gateshead 5-1 at the NUFC training ground, goals for Almiron(2), Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Ritchie.

Friday 15 July 2022 – FC Pinzgau Saalfelden will host a friendly between Newcastle United and German side 1860 Munich at their stadium, the Saalfelden Arena Bürgerau, kick-off is 2.30pm local time (1.30pm in the UK).

Monday 18th July 2022 – Newcastle playing German side Mainz at the 4,500-capacity Kufstein Arena FC Kufstein, kick-off 4pm local time (3pm in the UK).

Tuesday 26 July 2022 – Away friendly at Benfica with 8pm kick-off (local time) which is 7pm in the UK.

Friday 29 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Atalanta with 7.45pm kick-off.

Saturday 30 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao with kick-off time of 3pm.

