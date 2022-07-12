News

Club make public the prices of Newcastle United tickets match by match for 2022/23 season

On Tuesday morning the club have revealed the prices of Newcastle United tickets match by match for St James’ Park this coming season.

The official announcement (see below) comes as the tickets for the Nottingham Forest match have gone up for sale online.

As you can see, for this opening game of the season, the prices most fans will be looking at are £35 for adults in Category 2 (behind goals/corners) with then cheaper for concessions, whilst the family area sees the price set at £25 for adults and then less for concessions.

This Forest game is rated as a cheaper ‘category B’ match and checking what I paid for certain games last season, it was £35 for Brighton at home in ‘Category 2’. So it looks like prices have been kept the same for Newcastle United tickets match by match.

From what I remember, pretty sure there were only two categories of matches and for ‘Category A’ last season I have looked and I paid £41 for Liverpool at home in ‘Category 2’ seating, £6 more for the higher rated games / opposition.

Newcastle United official announcement – 12 July 2022:

A limited number of tickets for Newcastle United’s opening game of the Premier League season are now on sale to Members only.

Seats for the category B fixture against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 6th August (kick-off 3pm BST) went on sale to Members at 10am on Tuesday, 12th July with one ticket per qualifying supporter number and online sales only from book.nufc.co.uk.

A small number of tickets will then be released for online general sale at 10am on Tuesday, 26th July. They will be available to supporters without a season ticket or Membership, with one ticket per supporter number. Supporters can assign to friends and family once the tickets are in their basket to enable groups to sit together where possible.

Ticket prices start from:

Family Area

Adults: £25 (£25 online general sale)

Juniors: £12 (£13 online general sale)

Seniors: £20 (£21 online general sale)

Category 2 – behind goals/corners

Adults: £35 (£36 online general sale)

Juniors: £17 (£18 online general sale)

Seniors: £26 (£28 online general sale)

18-21s: £19 (£20 online general sale)

Platinum Club

Adults: £58 (£61 online general sale)

Juniors: £28 (£30 online general sale)

Seniors: £45 (£48 online general sale)

Please note, supporters need to be logged in to their account to complete ticket purchases.

If you want to assign tickets/buy on behalf of other supporter numbers, your accounts need to be linked.

Once you reach first place in the queue, you have ten minutes to enter the site to continue your purchase – if you do not do this, your queue number will be rejected.

Delivery will be in the form of paper tickets. To purchase tickets, visit book.nufc.co.uk.’

