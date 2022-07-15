News

Ciaran Clark posts emotional personal statement to Newcastle United fans after leaving

Ciaran Clark signed for Championship club Sheffield United on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland international signing a season-long loan deal.

A deal which effectively means his stay at Newcastle United is now at an end, as his NUFC contract ends on 30 June 2023.

The 32 year old central defender now releasing this emotional statement after six years at St James’ Park.

Ciaran Clark via his personal Twitter account:

“Newcastle – what an incredible club, city and set of fans.

“Proud to have worn the black and white.

“Wishing Eddie, the staff and my teammates the best of luck for this season and beyond – I look forward to the exciting years ahead for the club.”

Newcastle fans responding:

Kevin:

‘100% along with Hayden, Gayle, Shelvey, D-Yedlin, Richie, Dummett, et al, all did an amazing job getting us up and keeping us up. Great characters.’

Mal:

‘What a great servant you’ve been to our club Best of luck to you and SUFC. Wish you well.’

Bobby:

‘Good luck Ciaran, great servant to this club, thanks for helping us get back up to the premier league and cementing our place back in the top flight in the years that followed. Good luck at Sheffield you are great addition to their team. Good Luck mate.’

King of Northumbria:

‘Your last game in a Black and White shirt was the Leeds away game, when you came on for the injured Jamal Lascelles and you were a defensive rock in those last 30 minutes.

That game was pivotal in all that has followed.

Thank you Ciaran for your time with NUFC.

And good luck.’

Sav Mondo:

‘Good luck Ciaran.’

Goat Face:

‘Thanks for the blood, sweat and commitment mate. Through all the highs and lows. Good luck in your next challenge.’

