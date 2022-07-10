Transfer Market

Ciaran Clark now set to join Championship club : Deal close – Report

Ciaran Clark is now close to getting a move away from Newcastle United.

The defender will turn 33 in September and Eddie Howe has made clear that he doesn’t feature in his plans.

The Newcastle United Head Coach having sent Ciaran Clark to train with the under 23s, along with Jeff Hendrick and Dwight Gayle.

The usually very reliable Mike McGarth of The Telegraph reporting that Sheffield United are now close to agreeing a deal to sign the Newcastle central defender. The Championship club are still getting parachute payments so hopefully will at least be in a position to pay most of Clark’s wages.

He says that it will be a full season loan move, which will effectively end Clark’s time at NUFC, as his contract runs until 30 June 2023 at St James’ Park.

Sky Sports have also updated on this deal that is set to happen, saying Ciaran Clark will be taking his medical in the next 24 hours.

A bit of a shame that a lot of Newcastle fans are seeing Ciaran Clark in a negative light these days.

Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce responsible after they made the ridiculous decision in January 2021 to add two years to Clark’s existing contract which was due to end on 30 June 2021.

By that point (January 2021) it was obvious to all that his best days were behind him and Ciaran Clark needed to be allowed to see his season out and find a new club in the Championship.

Clark was arguably Newcastle’s best player in the 2016/17 promotion season and played his part in helping NUFC stay in the Premier League despite Mike Ashley refusing to allow proper investment, on and off the pitch.

Eddie Howe gave Ciaran Clark three PL starts and he was poor in all three, the 3-3 draw with Brentford, then the crazy early sending off against Norwich at home, then finally bizarrely ducking out of a header right in front of his own goal that allowed Man City to take a very early lead in the 4-0 game in December 2021.

Howe then not including Ciaran Clark in his Premier League squad for the second half of last season.

As things stand, I make it 33 Newcastle United first team squad players at the moment:

Goalkeepers

Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope

Defenders

Kell Watts, Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Paul Dummett, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Javier Manquillo, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Emil Krafth, Ciaran Clark

Midfielders

Joe Willock, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Elliot Anderson, Jeff Hendrick

Wingers

Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron

Strikers

Callum Wilson, Chris Wood, Dwight Gayle

Ciaran Clark needing to be one of many who moves on this summer.

