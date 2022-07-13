News

Ciaran Clark explains why he has left Newcastle United and joined Sheffield United

Wednesday afternoon finally saw Ciaran Clark leave Newcastle United after six years at St James’ Park.

The NUFC defender joining Sheffield United.

The deal is a one year loan move but in effect he has now left Newcastle permanently, as his NUFC contract ends in June 2023.

Explaining his decision to leave Tyneside, Ciaran Clark saying ‘I spent six months not involved last season. I was just training. It’s not a great feeling to be honest…’

The central defender was left out of Eddie Howe’s Premier League squad for the second half of last season and after getting promotion in his only previous Championship season, Ciaran Clark keen to make it two out of two, declaring ‘I saw how close the club went last season and the aim now is to get promoted. You need a lot of effort and a good team spirit, you need togetherness.’

Ciaran Clark talking about leaving Newcastle United and joining Sheffield United:

“I’m delighted to be signing for Sheffield United.

“Excited to be here and be a part of hopefully something special this season.

“Just to be involved and around a squad is massive for me.

“I spent six months not involved last season. I was just training.

“It’s not a great feeling to be honest but this is a new challenge and a fresh start and one I’m looking forward to.

“I am just really excited to be involved again and looking forward to the season.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with the manager, we talked about the style of play, me knowing a few of boys and the challenge that is in front of us.

“I’m looking forward to playing regularly, fitting into the style of play and formation, we know the Championship is tough but with a huge togetherness and a big effort by everyone, the squad has the quality to get out of the league.

“I saw how close the club went last season and the aim now is to get promoted.

“You need a lot of effort and a good team spirit, you need togetherness.”

