Brighton owner talks about the loss of Dan Ashworth ‘I wasn’t expecting it…’

Dan Ashworth resigned from Brighton back in February (2022) in order to take up a job at another Premier League club.

The worst kept secret in football was that the club in question was Newcastle United.

Newcastle United appointing Dan Ashworth as their Sporting Director.

Only one problem, Brighton owner Tony Bloom insisting that Ashworth worked his full gardening leave notice of nine months, unless Newcastle United paid acceptable compensation to shorten that time period.

It didn’t happen quickly and it wasn’t until 6 June 2022 that Newcastle United released an official statement (see below) that revealed the Premier League had formally approved the appointment after the two clubs reached agreement on compensation.

Now Tony Bloom has been talking about losing Dan Ashworth and how he hadn’t expected it to happen when it did, the Bright owner talking to The Athletic – 11 July 2022:

“It was certainly disappointing that he (Dan Ashworth) left.

“You are not surprised about anything in football.

“I’m certainly not surprised that another club wanted his services.

“Dan is exceptionally good at what he does.

“I wasn’t expecting it just then, because we had such a good relationship and he was such a good fit for the club, but things move on.

“David (Weir) has come in and started really, really well, and so that’s just the way of football and life.

“There’s evolution.”

With weeks of Dan Ashworth arriving at Newcastle United, we have seen the signings of Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman (see above). As well as the arrival of a number of promising younger players, some of whom are said to have been Brighton targets…

Newcastle United official announcement – 6 June 2022:

Dan Ashworth has commenced his role as Newcastle United’s sporting director after the club received formal Premier League approval for his move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The club announced on Monday 30 May that an agreement had been reached to formally release Ashworth from his contractual duties as Brighton & Hove Albion’s technical director and complete a move to the Magpies.

He has now cleared the relevant Premier League approval process.

Ashworth will begin his role immediately, prior to the opening of the summer transfer window and the players returning for pre-season training.

Ashworth will be responsible for the club’s overarching sporting strategy, football development and recruitment at all age levels, and will work closely with head coach Eddie Howe, academy manager Steve Harper and head of recruitment Steve Nickson.

The 51-year-old has fulfilled a number of high-profile executive roles in professional football, including sporting and technical director at West Bromwich Albion, director of elite development at the Football Association and, most recently, technical director at Brighton & Hove Albion.

During his six years with the Football Association, Ashworth played an integral role in devising and introducing the ‘England DNA’ concept, which was designed to implement a winning culture across all English Premier League teams.

Dan Ashworth said, “Newcastle United is an incredible football club and I’m delighted to be joining at this very exciting time.

“Each time I’ve been to St. James’ Park in the past, I have been reminded of the club’s long history and the unrivalled passion of its fan base. It is a huge football club with great potential, and I am incredibly positive about what we can collectively achieve.

“I’m excited to start work immediately and look forward to being part of a team that is helping the club to grow and achieve long-term success.”

The club’s investment group comprising PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media said, “On behalf of the board, staff and players, we would like to welcome Dan Ashworth to the Newcastle United family.

“Dan was the ideal person for this hugely important position. He has a strong track record in elite level football and we are delighted to have him join Newcastle United ahead of the new season.”

