Benfica v Newcastle United – Official match preview from tonight’s hosts

It is Benfica v Newcastle tonight.

Eddie Howe and his players are in pre-season friendly action once again, taking on the team who finished third in the Portuguese league last season.

A number of former Premier League players in the home club’s squad, including Otamendi and Vertonghen.

Ahead of this Benfica v Newcastle clash, the hosts have produced an official preview (see below).

This friendly clash sees the two clubs play in honour of Eusebio, who played the vast majority of his club football for Benfica.

The ‘Eusebio Cup’ was a regular pre-season fixture before the pandemic hit, with Benfica defeating the likes of AC Milan, Arsenal and Real Madrid, whilst in other years losing to Inter Milan, Tottenham and Ajax amongst others.

Benfica v Newcastle official preview on the home club’s site:

The Eusébio Cup returns to Estádio da Luz this Tuesday, July 26, 8 pm, in a match that will pit Benfica against Newcastle United, Roger Schmidt’s men will close the 2022/23 pre-season, and simultaneously introduce themselves to the Benfiquistas.

In the 11th edition of the competition that pays tribute to King Eusébio, Benfica will face Newcastle is looking to follow the path once followed by the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, when they were acquired and invested in by Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

In the case of Newcastle, now held by Mohammad bin Salman, from Saudi Arabia, the rebuilding of a team that intends to take the top spots in English football started last January when they bought players such as Trippier, Bruno Guimarães, and Chris Wood.

In the 2022/23 summer transfers, Newcastle signed players such as goalkeeper Nick Pope, Matt Targett, and Sven Botman.

In their ranks, under coach Eddie Howe, there are already athletes such as Schär, Almirón, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Ryan Fraser, and Callum Wilson. In this preparation period, the Northern England emblem has already played two friendly matches, both against German teams.

First, against TSV 1860 Munich (3-0 win), and against Mainz (0-1 loss). In the stay in Lisbon, it is worth mentioning the training match played in the Cidade do Futebol, against Burnley, in which the Magpies won by 4-1, on the eve of playing the Eusébio Cup.

BENFICA CAME OUT ON TOP

The Benfica-Newcastle match will be the third clash between both teams, who face each other in the quarterfinals of the Europa League in the 2012/13 season, a journey that ended with the Reds reaching the final of the competition against Chelsea.

At Estádio da Luz, Benfica won by 3-1, with goals from Rodrigo, Lima and Cardozo, while away from home, in the second leg, the clash ended with a 1-all draw.

EUSÉBIO CUP REMAINED AT HOME THREE TIMES

The Eusébio Cup has been a Benfica preseason milestone since 2008, when the event kicked off with a Benfica-Inter Milan match featuring players such as Luís Figo and Ibrahimovic, coached by José Mourinho, former coach of the Glorioso.

The Eusébio Cup returns to Estádio da Luz, with Newcastle as the opponent. The Magpies have four Championships, six English Cups, one Super Cup and one Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.’

