Videos

Athletic Bilbao release behind the scenes video footage after Newcastle United visit

On 1 November 1994, thousands of Newcastle United fans were in the Basque region to see NUFC play against Athletic Bilbao.

Ahead of their visit, I think fair to say that not a single one of them realised what lay ahead.

Getting back into Europe was obviously a massive boost and thousands had already enjoyed the trip (and 5-0 win!) in Antwerp but…this Athletic Bilbao experience was a different level.

Newcastle lost the game that night back in November 1994. However, I haven’t met a Newcastle United fan yet, who doesn’t look back on that away trip as anything but a massive positive.

The visit happened to coincide with a public holiday and with many streets shut to traffic, it was just one big all day / night party for both Newcastle United and Athletic Bilbao fans, interrupted by 90 minutes of football.

There weren’t quite so many Athletic Bilbao fans who travelled for this weekend’s friendly but hopefully they enjoyed themselves as much as so many of us did when enjoying their hospitality almost three decades ago!

Following their visit, Athletic Bilbao have released this excellent behind the scenes footage of the team and fans’ visit to Tyneside…

🔴⚪ Thank you Newcastle for letting a little bit of red and white into your city yesterday! We know it can’t have been easy! 😉 Beautiful city, amazing people and great football 👌 🎥 Behind-the-scenes footage from #NUFCAthletic#AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/77n6bNfC9k — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) July 31, 2022

Whilst anybody who needs a reminder of what it was like back in 1994 in Bilbao…

Football is just the best.

Newcastle 2 Athletic Bilbao 1

Goals

Newcastle

Wilson 5, ASM 54

Athletic Bilbao

Garcia 64

Newcastle team v Athletic Bilbao:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascellles, Botman, Dummett (Bondswell 70), Bruno (Matty Longstaff 89), Joelinton, Willock, Ritchie, ASM (De Bolle 89), Wilson (Munoz 90)

Unused substitutes:

Gillespie, Stephenson, Turner-Cooke, A.Murphy, Miley

Attendance – 46,856

(Athletic Bilbao with must read reaction after trip to Tyneside to play Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe answers this very vocal minority of Newcastle United fans – Read HERE)

(Match Report : Newcastle 2 Athletic Bilbao 1 – Plenty of positives – Read HERE)

