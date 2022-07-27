Opinion

‘A message for the Newcastle United fans worried about how pre-season is going’

A lot of Newcastle United fans seem to be worried how this pre-season has gone / is going.

Criticism for both Callum Wilson and Chris Wood, not looking up to speed and / or good enough.

Question marks over Nick Pope and concern over the lack of further signings.

All reasonable questions maybe, but if you compare this pre-season with recent years, it is night and day.

Eddie Howe has involved the whole squad, apart from injured players.

He has mixed and matched the players throughout.

No one has been overplayed and apart from Jonjo Shelvey, no one has been crocked before the season has started.

Do we need strengthening?

Yes, both in midfield and up front.

Without any further signings, do you think Newcastle United will be involved in a relegation battle?

No, in my opinion.

I am certain that plenty of hard work is going on behind the scenes to strengthen and that 90% of people mentioned that we are supposedly after, are not the players we want. Simply idle speculation / invention from journalists, who know no more than anyone reading this.

A message to all Newcastle United fans, remember where we were in October (2021), compared to today.

We have come a long way but have even further to go.

Both on and off the field the jigsaw is being built.

Yes there are still pieces missing but it is light years ahead of the shambles of previous years.

I am confident we will have more players signed before the transfer window closes.

For the first time in a long time, I am confident going into the start of a season.

In reality, pre-season counts for nothing when the real stuff starts.

