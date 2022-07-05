Opinion

9,199 in queue for Newcastle United friendlies tickets – The madness continues!

The Newcastle United friendlies tickets have went on sale this morning.

Tuesday 5 July seeing two St James’ Park pre-season matches up for grabs.

At 10am, fans able to buy these Newcastle United friendlies tickets for the Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao games.

A 7.45pm kick-off on Friday 29 July against the Serie A opponents, then 3pm for the La Liga Basque outfit on Saturday 30 July.

A lot of debate about these friendlies, both on the potential demand for the tickets and the price of them.

After the change of ownership last season, the scramble for match by match tickets became ever more competitive.

Whilst when 1,000 season tickets were recently put on sale, 30,000+ NUFC fans were queueing online trying to get one.

As for pricing of these Newcastle United friendlies tickets, some fans upset that the new owners are charging £20 and £10 concessions (£35 adult and £15 concessions packages if you buy both friendlies) for each game, as compared to the £10 and £5 pricing for NUFC friendlies under Mike Ashley (the last of his at home to Norwich in August 2022.

So what would be the demand for these Newcastle United friendlies tickets this morning?

Fans able to buy online, on the phone, or in person at the ticket office.

Well at around 9.45am, 15 minutes ahead of going on sale, NUFC Twitter fan account Toon For Change posted this photo:

I was getting tickets online myself and when I logged onto the Newcastle United ticket site at 10am…

Number 9,199 in queue for Newcastle United friendlies tickets – The madness continues! Looking like a wait of around one and a half to two hours before I will be able to buy the tickets.

At around twenty past ten, one of my mates joined the online ticket queue and he said he was 13,000+ in the queue.

No doubt it is even bigger now (10.40am) as I finish this off.

Newcastle United fans wanting to watch their team, even in meaningless friendlies.

After those 14+ years of Ashley, I am absolutely loving it!

