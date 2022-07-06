News

6 Newcastle United players missing from matchday squad to face 1860 Munich

The Newcastle United players are back in action this Friday afternoon.

Eddie Howe and his players facing the third tier German club 1860 Munich in Austria.

This and Monday’s friendly with Mainz 05, is part of NUFC’s nine day training camp (for details on how to watch this Newcastle friendly live, wherever you are in the World, go HERE).

An hour before kick-off, Eddie Howe naming his starting eleven and subs (for details of how to watch the match live go HERE).

Newcastle team v 1860 Munich:

Pope, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Anderson, Murphy, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Newcastle substitutes:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Dummett, Almiron, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Fraser, Wood, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Turner-Cooke

A total of 22 Newcastle United senior players involved, plus two under 21s (Turner-Cooke and Anderson).

This means that six senior (not under 21 players) who have travelled, are not named in the matchday squad.

These are Karl Darlow, Matt Ritchie, Jamal Lewis, Kell Watts, Mark Gillespie and Federico Fernandez.

Whilst some journalists are claiming that minor knocks may have ruled one or two of these six Newcastle United players today. You have to also acknowledge that if any / all of these half a dozen NUFC squad members did move on this summer, it wouldn’t be a surprise.

Eddie Howe has brought the entire first team squad who have been training at the main training ground. The only players of note who didn’t travel were Manquillo who is reported to be injured, then Hendrick, Clark and Gayle who had been sent to train with the under 23s in pre-season. Clark and Hendrick have moved on to Sheffield United and Reading respectively in the last few days, whilst Gayle is surely also set to leave soon for a Championship club.

Of the six who travelled to Austria but not named in the matchday squad, I think it is more than likely that most of them have just been taken along to keep training and staying fit, with new clubs needed this summer.

I think Watts, Ritchie and Fernandez for sure, whilst it remains to be seen what Eddie Howe does with Jamal Lewis.

As for the two missing keepers, I expect at least one of Darlow or Gillespie to leave, with the one who stays becoming third choice behind Pope and Dubravka. Unless Eddie Howe decided to promote a younger keeper or bring in another from outside.

Today’s 1860 Munich match is one of six pre-season friendlies announced.

Saturday 9 July 2022 – Newcastle beat Gateshead 5-1 at the NUFC training ground, goals for Almiron(2), Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Ritchie.

Friday 15 July 2022 – FC Pinzgau Saalfelden will host a friendly between Newcastle United and German side 1860 Munich at their stadium, the Saalfelden Arena Bürgerau, kick-off is 2.30pm local time (1.30pm in the UK).

Monday 18th July 2022 – Newcastle playing German side Mainz at the 4,500-capacity Kufstein Arena FC Kufstein, kick-off 4pm local time (3pm in the UK).

Tuesday 26 July 2022 – Away friendly at Benfica with 8pm kick-off (local time) which is 7pm in the UK.

Friday 29 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Atalanta with 7.45pm kick-off.

Saturday 30 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao with kick-off time of 3pm.

