6 injury worries ahead of season after official Newcastle United update

Newcastle United lost 3-2 on Tuesday night but overall Eddie Howe will have been very pleased with how his team(s) played in a very competitive game against Benfica.

The NUFC head coach played two entirely different sides, making eleven changes at the break.

However, he was forced to make a twelfth change, when with 15 minutes to go, Matty Longstaff replaced a limping Jonjo Shelvey.

Eddie Howe gave an official Newcastle United injury update after the last gasp defeat but a number of injury concerns with the new season just 10 days away.

Jonjo Shelvey

After missing the end of last season through injury, the midfielder has worked hard through the summer and came back fitter than he has ever been.

Shelvey now set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury and a blow to Eddie Howe, the former Liverpool player having started 20 of the 21 Premier League matches he was available for last season after Howe’s arrival.

Martin Dubravka

Eddie Howe revealed after the Benfica match that Martin Dubravka wasn’t in the squad due to a sprained wrist.

He says they don’t think it is too serious but obviously any injury to the wrist not ideal for a keeper. Everybody was wondering who would win the battle to start against Forest but now looking like Nick Pope for sure.

Jamal Lewis

There had been widespread reports ahead of pre-season that the left-back was going to be given his chance to impress Eddie Howe, getting over his injury / fitness issues and figuring regularly in the friendlies.

However, no involvement at all so far this summer and Eddie Howe says he is still trying to get back to full fitness.

Federico Fernandez

Very similar story.

The central defender taking no part in the friendlies so far and Howe saying he is still not fully fit.

Javier Manquilo

Another player who has played no part in pre-season.

The head coach saying they are still waiting for his return to Tyneside and then he will be assessed.

Paul Dummett

Didn’t feature in the squad last night and youngster Matt Bondswell drafted in to play a half against Benfica.

Eddie Howe making no comment on the Geordie left-back and last night some journalists saying he had been rested.

However, not ideal to see Dummett not involved at this stage just ahead of the season. His injury record always leaving you expecting the worst and with Lewis still struggling to get fit, we can do with Dummett being available to cover Matt Targett.

Ryan Fraser

The winger was yet another to be missing from the squad against Benfica.

However, Eddie Howe revealing it was a ‘family issue’ that was responsible for last night’s absence.

Eddie Howe speaking about the injury situation after losing 3-2 to Benfica:

“With Jonjo (Shelvey) it looks like a hamstring problem.

“I don’t know any more than that at the moment.

“It is really disappointing because he has worked so hard to keep himself fit and be in a good place physically.

Any injury would be a blow to him and for us, so fingers crossed it’s not bad.

“Martin Dubvravka has got a sprained wrist from fielding a ball at close range but we don’t think it’s too serious.

“The others I think you know about.

“Fede Fernandez and Jamal Lewis are (still) working their way back to fitness

“We still haven’t seen (Javier) Manquillo we are due to see him when we return to England.

“Ryan Fraser was missing with a family issue.”

Benfica 3 Newcastle 2

Goals

Newcastle

Almiron 22, 44, Joelinton red card 82

Benfica

Ramos 15, Grimaldo 32, Araujo 89

Newcastle team v Benfica:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Bruno G, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

At half-time eleven changes:

Darlow, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Matt Bondswell, Shelvey (Matty Longstaff 75), Willock, Joelinton, Murphy, Ritchie, Wood

Unused substitutes:

Turner-Cooke

(Match Report – Benfica 3 Newcastle 2 – Miggy at the double, Joelinton late red card and then later goal – Read HERE)

