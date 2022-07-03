News

3 senior Newcastle United players sent to train with Under 23s – With moves hopefully set to happen

Three Newcastle United players with no futures at the club, have been sent to train with the Under 23s.

An exclusive from the usually reliable Craig Hope at The Mail, says that the trio have been directed to the Academy site rather than the first team training facility, ahead of the new season.

The man from The Mail naming Dwight Gayle, Jeff Hendrick and Ciaran Clark as the trio of Newcastle United players training with the younger players.

The exclusive says that Newcastle are being proactive and willing to do deals to get the unwanted players new clubs, with loan arrangements, at least initially, the most likely route to moving them on.

Craig Hope says that the Championship is where the three Newcastle United players are most likely to end up, with Birmingham and Sheffield United showing interest in Ciaran Clark, whilst Watford and Birmingham would both like Dwight Gayle. Jeff Hendrick said to be interesting Reading.

Last Friday (1 July) saw the return of the Newcastle United players to the training ground to start pre-season, the club releasing various photos and videos.

In the club releases, we spotted the following 19 Newcastle United players last Friday:

Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie

Kell Watts, Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Paul Dummett, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis

Joe Willock, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff,

Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy

Callum Wilson

With internationals allowed an extra few days off (expected back at training today – Wednesday 6 July) it helped explain the absence of these further ten Newcastle United players:

Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Nick Pope, Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar, Jeff Hendrick, Emil Krafth, Elliot Anderson, Miguel Almiron

However, today’s story from The Mail helps at least to partially explain why Ciaran Clark, Javier Manquillo, Karl Darlow and Dwight Gayle also couldn’t be spotted last Friday.

With seven players bought in already in 2022, it is clear that a significant number of Newcastle United players need to find new clubs, which doesn’t even take into account any further NUFC signings in this summer 2022 window.

