Opinion

West Ham fans celebrate beating Newcastle United to new signing – Bizarre

West Ham fans have been celebrating their first signing of the summer.

Monday seeing confirmation of Nayef Aguerd as a new player for the Hammers.

The 26 year old defender moves from Rennes for a reported £30m.

The defender is also an international playing for Morocco.

So what has this got to do with Newcastle United I hear you shout.

Well, that is absolutely the point!

However, have a read of this…

West Ham Fans .org site – 20 June 2022:

‘David Moyes and West Ham have finally got their man, Nayef Aguerd!

Despite Eddie Howe and the Toon’s best efforts to derail the process, the 26 year old Morrocan International has put pen to paper for a five year deal and is hopefully going to establish a centre back pairing with Kurt Zouma for years to come.

That said, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna will all be pushing for inclusion in the match day squad, so the new signing will not be able to rest on his laurels!

It has taken patience and a good deal of self belief from the club to get the deal done, especially given Newcastle’s style less hijacking attempt, they are only now realising that having huge resources DOESN’T necessarily guarantee players will drop everything in order to beat a path to their door, at least for another couple of seasons.’

I first noticed something similar from West Ham fans at the weekend.

Another independent Hammers site online, making similar comments about Newcastle United as this one above.

I’m guessing pretty much none of you will have even heard of Nayef Aguerd, never mind supposedly frothing at the mouth at the thought of Newcastle United beating West Ham to his signature.

As opposed to say Sven Botman, who Newcastle United are clearly trying to sign.

West Ham fans getting all excited because some random journalist the other day claimed Newcastle were trying to muscle in on this Aguerd deal.

Quite laughable how West Ham fans, like those of pretty much any other club, are so dismissive of most of the nonsense media in the transfer window, yet when it suits, are willing to believe whoever about whatever, when it is NUFC related.

I have noticed it more and more, journalists / media adding Newcastle United to pretty much any major transfer story, with seemingly one of the main points of doing so, being to get a reaction from the fans of the club(s) who are actually after whatever particularly player the transfer story is about!

Look West Ham fans, we hope you and Nayef Aguerd will be very happy together and we promise never in the future to put in any more (imaginary!) bids for the Moroccan defender.

