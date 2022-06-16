Opinion

Vinicius Junior new contract to include clause to ‘fend off’ Newcastle United – You have to laugh

Vinicius Junior is set to agree a new contract with Real Madrid.

The 21 year old was directly involved in 38 goals in all competitions for the Spanish club last season, scoring 22 and assisting with 16.

Having helped secure the La Liga title, the very final Vinicius Junior direct goal involvement of the 202122 season was to score the winner against Liverpool to win the Champions League final.

As their star player, no surprises that Real Madrid are doing everything they possibly can to keep the Brazil international (and Bruno Guimaraes (pictured above) teammate) long-term.

As part of the new deal, there is set to be a new release clause amount to be included, with the Spanish media (Marca) reporting this (see below – as covered by The Mail) declaring this new figure as “the ‘anti-state-club clause’ as the amount is expected to fend off interest from even the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United.”

Yes, I hate to break it to my fellow Newcastle United fans, but it looks like we won’t be buying Vinicius Junior this summer, or indeed any other summer…his release clause set to increase from £300m to £870m!

I absolutely love this thing now, of media both home and abroad, adding Newcastle United to pretty much every major story. Almost every big transfer, real or imaginary, of proper elite players, seeing Newcastle United tagged on.

Whereas once upon a time we would be included with the likes of Burnley, West Brom and Huddersfield when it came to listing clubs supposedly after a certain player, we are now added to PSG, Man City and Real Madrid!!

I also can’t help but laugh at the idea Newcastle United are being made out in this story as a potential predator and poor old Real Madrid the potential victim. This being the same Real Madrid who were the prime movers in trying to steal football forever, form a European ‘Superleague’ in an attempt to ensure (with the help of the likes of Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham) that nobody else could ever come through in the future and challenge the self-proclaimed elite.

The Mail report:

‘Vinicius Junior ‘is close to agreeing a massive new deal at Real Madrid that will see his wages more than double to £8.6m per year’ as Los Blancos look to fend off the likes of PSG and Newcastle with ‘anti-state-club release clause worth £870m’

Real Madrid are reportedly set to offer star Vinicius Junior a huge new contract featuring a ‘anti-state clause’ to thwart mega-money clubs.

The new deal is believed to be a move on Madrid’s behalf to deter other clubs from making an attempt to sign the young star.

The Spanish outlet (Marca) reports that the new contract will feature an eye-watering release clause of £870million – a dramatic increase on the already remarkable £300m the club have him tied down to.

The enormous release clause is being dubbed the ‘anti-state-club clause’ as the amount is expected to fend off interest from even the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United, who are funded by the nations of Qatar and Saudi Arabia respectively.’

