Tony Cascarino impressed by rapid evolving Newcastle and Botman signing – Prediction for new season

Tony Cascarino is very impressed by the imminent signing of Sven Botman.

The Dutch central defender having completed his medical on Tyneside on Monday, then later visiting St James Park to sign off the deal and have photos taken etc ahead of the official announcement.

Newcastle United fans looking forward to their Tuesday and the confirmation of Botman as the third signing of the summer, following Nick Pope and Matt Targett into St James Park.

Tony Cascarino giving Sven Botman a glowing appraisal…’He was a product of the Ajax academy, where they basically produce players that play a certain way. Both feet. Centre half receives it and then moves it. Six foot three. Dominant in the air. I think he has got one of the best records in aerial duels won. Technically he is very sound.’

Interesting to hear the ‘both feet’ comment, further backing up the idea that Eddie Howe is buying Sven Botman to play alongside Dan Burn, rather than instead of him. The soon to be former Lille defender, set to play as the right sided central defender, assuming he comes straight into the team ahead of Fabian Schar.

Eddie Howe has already shown that he won’t necessarily throw big money signings straight in, Bruno Guimaraes having to wait until the March for his first start, having arrived in January. Both players of course stepping up from Ligue 1 to the Premier League.

Sven Botman will be the third signing of the summer for Newcastle United and their seventh altogether in 2022, Eddie Howe and the new owners doing see great work to start rebuilding after 14+ years of Mike Ashley neglect.

Summing up the overall situation, with Botman the latest signing, Tony Cascarino is impressed, ‘It shows you how Newcastle are going to evolve as a football club quite quickly. I would be very optimistic about them.’

With the new signings and last season’s final 19 games when Newcastle had the third best form in the Premier League after Liverpool and Man City, just how far and how quickly can United go?

Tony Cascarino thinks Newcastle United are now on a journey to ‘challenge for the top six’ but first stage of that is ‘definitely’ top eight in the coming season.

