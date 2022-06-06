Opinion

The curious case of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Newcastle United

Newcastle United continue to be linked with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Even though the Hugo Ekitike deal is reportedly only waiting on the 19 year old’s agreement.

Hugo Ekitike is though a versatile player and can be used out wide as well as through the middle, so it is at least technically possible that Newcastle United could sign both, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin a striker who needs to play centre-forward.

With Newcastle United already having Callum Wilson and Chris Wood on their books, the case for Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a peculiar one. However, Wood has struggled for goals (only two so far for NUFC) on top of his hard working performances, whilst Wilson continues to be affected by injuries, having only managed to start 39 of Newcastle United’s 76 Premier League matches these past two seasons.

It is no secret, Newcastle United must score more goals next season to finish higher up the table. The question remains: Just how good is Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, aged 25, standing at 6’2, joined the Sheffield United youth team in 2005, as a box-to box midfielder. The transition to striker was a quick one, when on loan for conference north team Stalybridge Celtic, he was given a chance at striker.

The rest as they say, is history. Calvert-Lewin returned to Sheffield after netting six times in five appearances. It wasn’t long before big clubs became interested and in 2016, Calvert-Lewin signed for just £1.5 million at Everton.

The real breakthrough for Calvert-Lewin was the 2019/2020 season, where (including cup competitions) he scored 15 goals in 41 appearances. His sterling play landed him a five-year contract at Everton, expiring in June 2025.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrated his new contract in style the following season, scoring 21 goals in just 39 games. He went on to win Everton’s player of the year award. Carlo Ancelotti on Dominic “”He is fantastic with the head, clever in the box and sharp. I think he is going to be at the top in England and in Europe.”

Of course the expectations were high at the beginning of the 2021/22 season. However with poor team performances, a terrible player recruitment strategy and a conveyer belt of managers. Everton found themselves battling Newcastle for premier league survival.

To make things worse personally for Calvert-Lewin, he fractured his toe. The injury kept him sidelined for four months as Everton struggled through a hard-fought relegation battle.

Not all was lost, Calvert-Lewin did score the winning goal in a 3–2 victory over Crystal Palace, securing Everton’s place in the top flight for the 2022/23 season.

Calvert-Lewin possesses many skills you like to see in a modern centre forward. There is no doubt the lad can score goals.

Lastly, he showcased maturity and character beyond his years, speaking out on his mental health struggles throughout the season, as he struggled for fitness and form, scoring five goals in eighteen appearances (all competitions).

Conclusion

At 25, Calvert-Lewin has age on his side with both Wilson and Wood now having turned 30.

However, unlike the case with Callum Wilson, it is unfair to say Dominic Calvert-Lewin is injury prone, as before missing roughly half of last season, over the course of the previous four seasons, the striker was in the matchday squad for all but 11 of the 152 Premier League matches.

With though a transfer valuation having been touted around £35-50 million, it would be a big chunk out of this summer’s overall likely spend.

In my opinion, there are better options and better value elsewhere, with the seemingly imminent arrival of Hugo Ekitike and the need to use the NUFC budget to help strengthen other areas of the first team squad as well this summer.

(Ilkka Howard (AKA NunewcastleFC) was born and bred in Sydney, Australia and got into supporting Newcastle United from afar in 1998 when watching them on TV highlights shows down under, he now has his very own NUFC blog which you can visit here)

