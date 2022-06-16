Opinion

The 2022/23 Newcastle United Premier League fixtures – Positives and negatives

The big day has arrived, the publication of the 2021/22 Newcastle United Premier League fixtures.

Obviously all games still subject to change with minimal notice at the behest of the UK broadcasting rights holders.

However, at least we have the order of games and at least rough dates to organise the next year of our lives around.

The new Premier League campaign kicking off on the weekend of Saturday 6 August and this is how they look:

I think fair to say Newcastle United have been given a very tough opening month of fixtures.

Having to play Manchester City and Liverpool within a week and a half of each other is self-explanatory.

Whilst away matches at Brighton and Wolves, who both finished above Newcastle United this past season, aren’t easy games either.

On the face of it, having one of the promoted clubs is a positive, BUT I think fair to say that if possible you DON’T want to be playing anybody who has came out of the Championship very first game, when they are full of enthusiasm and momentum. Far better a month or two down the line when that fresh faced optimism has faded a bit.

On paper, the second lot of five matches looks a better bet, home games against Palace, Bournemouth and Brentford, plus aways against West Ham and Fulham.

With 16 rounds of PL games to fit in before the World Cup, a busy October sees Newcastle United with six league matches in four weeks. Interesting timings against ‘big clubs’ that month, as Man Utd are due to have a Europa League match in the midweek before playing Newcastle, whilst Spurs have their fifth Champions League group game in the midweek after playing NUFC.

A home game against Chelsea is a nice one in mid-November as we prepare to wave off the likes of Fabian Schar, Bruno G and Kieran Trippier to the Qatar World Cup.

The post-World Cup immediate schedule looks a tough one, with Leeds at home in between visits to Leicester and Arsenal.

Late February / early March sees Newcastle having to play Liverpool and Man City only two weeks apart.

Whilst you wonder what the situation will be for Newcastle United on the very final day, when facing Chelsea away.

Many previous seasons would no doubt have had Newcastle fans fearing that game at the end of season likely battling relegation…hopefully whatever happens this coming season, relegation fears aren’t playing a part.

