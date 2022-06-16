News

The 2022/23 Newcastle United Premier League fixtures now released

The 202/23 Newcastle United Premier League fixtures are out.

The new Premier League campaign kicking off on the weekend of Saturday 6 August.

Only 15 days now before the NUFC squad return for pre-season preparations and just seven weeks now until the Premier League is back in action and we do it all again.

No details of any changes for live TV matches in this announcement of course.

The Premier League Fixtures as they currently stand, showing home to Forest on the first game (6 August 2021) and away at Chelsea for the final one (28 May 2022).

Newcastle United official announcement of 2022/23 fixtures:

Newly-promoted Nottingham Forest will travel to St. James’ Park for Newcastle United’s first fixture of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Steve Cooper’s side, who beat Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley last month, are due to begin their first season back in the top flight on Tyneside on Saturday, 6th August.

The Magpies then face a long trip to Brighton & Hove Albion the following weekend before champions Manchester City come to St. James’ Park on Saturday, 20th August. Eddie Howe’s side will join the Carabao Cup at the second round stage, with ties due to be played on or around Wednesday, 24th June.

There’s a midweek trip to Merseyside on Wednesday, 31st August to take on Liverpool while AFC Bournemouth come to Newcastle on Saturday, 17th September – a clash which is sure to be an emotional one for head coach Howe and the likes of Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser.

United are at Manchester United on Saturday, 15th October (although this is subject to the Red Devils’ European commitments) before, following a home game with Chelsea on Saturday, 12th November, the season pauses for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Magpies are set to return to action at Leicester on Boxing Day, before hosting Leeds United on New Year’s Eve and kicking off 2023 at Arsenal on Monday, 2nd January.

Newcastle will end the campaign at Chelsea on Sunday, 28th May.

