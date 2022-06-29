Transfer Market

Sven Botman – Reasoning put forward explaining why transfer not yet ‘concluded’ to Newcastle United

Tuesday night finally brought the Sven Botman announcement we had been waiting for.

Well, almost the announcement Newcastle United fans had been anticipating.

Newcastle United on Tuesday night stating (see below) that the medical had been completed and Sven Botman had agreed the details of a five year contract.

However, the announcement of the signing then added ‘The formalities of the transfer are set to be concluded this week, following which the 22-year-old will officially become a Newcastle United player.’

Newcastle United fans naturally left wondering, what exactly is the hold up in these ‘formalities’ being concluded?

Well, a reasoning has been put forward by a number of people which does indeed appear to look a good fit.

The big clue is the mention of expected to be concluded ‘this week’, with this week being not just any week.

For both Newcastle United and Lille, the end of June is also the end of their financial years. Thursday the last day of June and final day of the current financial year / season, then Friday is the first day of July and the first day of the next financial year / season.

Safe to think that very likely then, it suited one or both clubs to have this deal in the next financial year. Maybe this was even essential to the deal going ahead?

From the Newcastle United side, this particularly so if Lille are insisting on the vast majority / all of the Sven Botman transfer fee to be paid up front, rather than in future instalments. The new Newcastle United owners inherited an absolute nightmare from Mike Ashley and were forced to spend big in January to help avoid the potential disaster of relegation. So with the signings of Willock, Targett and Pope also on top of the four January permanent deals, that was a fair amount spent on transfers in this current financial year that ends on 30 June 2022.

Working backwards, the media of course wanted everybody to believe that the hold up on Sven Botman signing for Newcastle United, was that allegedly he was waiting for AC Milan to match the NUFC offer. However, I think fair to say now that looking back, when Sven Botman was playing internationals with the Holland Under 21s and then following that went away on holiday, seemingly with no urgency in concluding a deal with Newcastle United…maybe the truth is that for some time this transfer has been agreed between all parties and just a case of waiting until towards the end of the financial year before getting the ‘formalities’ done.

It does now appear to be a big coincidence that suddenly in the final few days before the end of the financial year, is when Sven Botman flies into Newcastle, does his medical, poses for photos etc at St James Park for the NUFC official media side of things.

I am not saying that this is the case and only speculating…but if indeed you accept that the above financial year end / start could be the reason why the Sven Botman deal was / is delayed in being concluded. Could it just possibly be the same case with Hugo Ekitike?

Everybody has seemingly written this deal off and many happy to believe that the 20 year old has been waiting for a better offer from elsewhere (like those who were happy to believe that Sven Botman was waiting for AC Milan…) and / or the agents demanding too much money, but just maybe, just maybe, we could be seeing both Sven Botman AND Hugo Ekitike signing on once we hit July and the new financial year?

Not saying this is going to happen, but on the other hand, I wouldn’t be surprised if it did.

Newcastle United official announcement – 28 June 2022:

‘Newcastle United have agreed a deal in principle with LOSC Lille to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman for an undisclosed fee, holding off competition from a host of European sides to secure the highly-rated centre-back.

Botman has completed his medical on Tyneside and agreed the terms of a five-year contract.

The formalities of the transfer are set to be concluded this week, following which the 22-year-old will officially become a Newcastle United player.’

