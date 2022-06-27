Transfer Market

Sven Botman is now en route to Tyneside – Sky Sports

Sven Botman is en route to Newcastle United.

Sky Sports have just revealed on Monday morning that the 22 year old defender is on his way to Tyneside, flying in to complete his transfer.

Friday night saw confirmation that everything had been agreed between the two clubs on a deal that had became a bit of a saga, Lille and Newcastle United agreeing an initial transfer of £30m+.

Friday night had also brought news of Sven Botman expected in Newcastle on Monday (today), so nice now to see that things are apparently going to plan.

Newcastle United had originally tried to buy the central defender in January, only for Lille to reject the advances as they wanted to keep the central defender for the Champions League knockout rounds.

Sven Botman himself then revealed at the start of June that both AC Milan and Newcastle United were trying to sign him this summer.

With AC Milan unable / unwilling to match Newcastle’s offer for the player, NUFC winning the race to buy the promising 22 year old. I say promising but he has already won Ligue 1 with Lille, had a season competing in the Europa League, then last season a campaign of Champions League football where Sven Botman helped the French club into the knockout stages.

When talking about his future club and the interest from Newcastle and AC Milan, Sven Botman made clear (see below) that regardless of which club he ended up at, he wanted to sign in good time to allow him a full pre-season to properly integrate with his new teammates.

Happily that club is Newcastle United AND signing early in the transfer window, which gives the imminent signing and his new teammates plenty of time to get acquainted before Newcastle face Forest on the opening day of the season in 40 days time.

Sven Botman asked by Dutch media outlet Algemeen Dagblad on 2 June 2022 if he had played his last game for Lille:

“I don’t know, but I think so, I intend to take a step (to another club).

‘Talks are underway now.

“I won’t go into all of that but it is going well.

“I do hope that the transfer for the new season is completed (as soon as possible), preferably in time for the pre-season (at a new club).

“Milan and Newcastle are interested, yes, (but) I can’t and won’t say much more about it.

“What I want is to take a nice step towards a nice competition. I am also looking forward to a new step.

“I am aware of what I want…you weigh all kinds of things and then the total picture has to suit you. I must have a very good feeling about it.”

