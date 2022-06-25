Transfer Market

Sven Botman deal agreed as Eddie Howe lands third summer signing – BBC Sport

Sven Botman is coming to Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe and his recruitment team have finally got their man.

BBC Sport confirming the deal (see below), with the likes of Sky Sports and the rest of the media, both in England and overseas (Italy, France, Holland etc), also reporting the transfer agreed between Lille and Newcastle United.

BBC Sport reporting the fee as around the £30m mark, whilst elsewhere other media report / guesstimate from that figure right up to just short of £40m.

BBC Sport report on Sven Botman to Newcastle United:

‘Newcastle have agreed a deal with Lille for the Netherlands Under-21s defender Sven Botman.

Eddie Howe’s side tried to sign the 22-year-old in January and faced competition from AC Milan.

Landing the centre-back for a fee believed to be about £30m means Howe has recruited right across his defence since taking charge last November.’

It has also been reported that the medical is expected at the start of next week, with Sven Botman set to arrive on Tyneside on Monday.

There now looks set to be completion on a deal which began in January with bids from Newcastle United, only for Lille to reject the advances as they wanted to keep the central defender for the Champions League knockout rounds.

The Sven Botman situation then really sparked back into life at the start of June, before the transfer window even opened, when the player himself stated (see below) that both AC Milan and Newcastle United were trying to sign him this summer.

Contrasting claims as to why / how Newcastle have beaten AC Milan to the signing, though the most likely / obvious and most reported is that the Serie A club were unable unwilling to match United’s offer to Lille.

With Matt Targett and Nick Pope already through the door, Sven Botman is set to be Eddie Howe’s third summer signing.

Sven Botman asked by Dutch media outlet Algemeen Dagblad on 2 June 2022 if he had played his last game for Lille:

“I don’t know, but I think so, I intend to take a step (to another club).

‘Talks are underway now.

“I won’t go into all of that but it is going well.

“I do hope that the transfer for the new season is completed (as soon as possible), preferably in time for the pre-season (at a new club).

“Milan and Newcastle are interested, yes, (but) I can’t and won’t say much more about it.

“What I want is to take a nice step towards a nice competition. I am also looking forward to a new step.

“I am aware of what I want…you weigh all kinds of things and then the total picture has to suit you. I must have a very good feeling about it.”

