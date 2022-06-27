Transfer Market

Steve McManaman advises Marcos Asensio not to go to Newcastle United

Marcos Asensio could be set to leave Real Madrid and he has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

After six years at the club he still hasn’t become a Real Madrid automatic first choice, starting 92 La Liga games in his six seasons out of a possible 228 league matches.

Last season was no different, with 19 La Liga starts as Marcos Asensio helped the club win the title, scoring 10 goals in the process.

Real Madrid also of course won the Champions League but Marcos Asensio was an unused sub for that win over Liverpool, only starting two games in the Champions League run to the final and only playing 206 minutes of CL football in total.

The Real Madrid winger has been linked with a move to Premier League clubs Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham this summer.

So where is Marcos Asensio likely to end up in England, if indeed he and Real Madrid decide to part company.

Steve McManaman has advised the player if he does come to the Premier League, not to choose Newcastle United…

Steve McManaman talking to horseracing.net about the future of Marcos Asensio as he has being linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United:

“Yes, I think he would suit the Premier League. He’s a good player. He definitely needs to play more. That goes without saying.

“Isco’s leaving. Marcelo’s left. Gareth Bale’s left. I think Real Madrid are just trying to take stock a little bit. It wouldn’t surprise me if they bought somebody else. They may need a forward. They’ve got Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, but they probably need Asensio as well at this moment in time.

“If they are to let him leave, I think they’ll bring somebody else in. They haven’t got enough forwards to let people go. He’s an excellent player, he’s just not hit the heights at Madrid as he did when he burst into the team. He probably hasn’t progressed enough for them. So he hasn’t really nailed down a starting position for himself. It’ll be interesting to see what he does.

“The way he plays, I think Tottenham or Arsenal would suit him.

“You don’t want to be disrespectful to teams like Newcastle, but they’re still a work in progress. I think the better a team he goes for, would help Asensio.

“I don’t think he’s a player that you could stick in that Newcastle team at the moment and hope that he’s going to beat ten men and score loads of goals. He’s not that type of player.

“I think he’s more suited to a well-rounded team. Tottenham and Arsenal; teams that are around the top of the league and play that style of football.”

