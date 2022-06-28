Opinion

‘Sorry for those who can’t get Newcastle United season tickets but where were you when Ashley couldn’t give them away?’

Me dad, who was born in 1913 in the New Mills off Barrack Road, used to tell me that his favourite Newcastle United player was Neilly Harris, who was a great striker just before Hughie ‘of the magic feet’. That was 100 years ago.

Aged 80, I now go to the match with me son and grandson – a century of my family supporting wor beloved Toon.

Me memories go back to three Newcastle United cup wins and earlier. A Leazes ender from when aa was rolled ower the heeds doon te the waal at the front.

Never had a season ticket until 1993 when Kevin Keegan came as manager. Since when I have always had one. East Stand, level 7, Strawberry Corner and now the Gallowgate end.

Mike Ashley was awful but we have always had trouble with the board. Nowt new.

People need to realise that a fan supports the team and the shirt, not the owners.

When times are hard you don’t give up, you hang in there. In a marriage you promise ‘for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, till death us do part’ .

It’s the same with the Toon, we are here for life.

It can be a pain but when something like the Arsenal match happens you realise that being a Geordie is the greatest gift in the world.

‘Boycott?’ Akin to giving up your birthright. Sorry for those who can’t get Newcastle United season tickets but where were you when Ashley couldn’t give them away?

‘Win, lose, we don’t care, we’ll ALWAYS be there, we are the Geordies of NUFC.

That’s what marks us out as being different.

With the benefit of experience I can see that at some point in the future our new Newcastle United owners may get into some undesirable scenarios but if aa’m breathing aa’ll be at the Shrine of St James.

