Opinion

Simon Jordan – This is EXCELLENT from him on what’s now happened at Newcastle United

Simon Jordan is always capable of surprising you.

Whilst he has been a thorn in the side of Newcastle United fans many a time, especially with his blind devotion to Steve Bruce and barbed comments thus aimed at the NUFC supporters, plus of course his backing for Mike Ashley at times.

Simon Jordan has also occasionally talked perfect sense and very much on the money.

This is one of those times.

Simon Jordan reflecting on what has happened at Newcastle United these past (almost) nine months and most important of all, what is set now to follow and build on that.

With the approach to the transfer market at the heart of it for Simon Jordan.

Simon Jordan speaking on Talksport – 28 June 2022:

“It is not organic, it is reasonable, controlled, sensible growth (at Newcastle United in the transfer market).

“If you compare it to what Chelsea did and what Manchester City did in 2008, with the signing of Robinho and people of that nature…and what we have seen other people do, specifically and explicitly PSG…no, this is not the same space.

“Right, what they (Newcastle United) are doing is sensible, it would appear.

“They are looking at the reality of the manager (Eddie Howe) that they have recruited, they are looking at the landscape and they are trying to build a football club with some sensible infrastructure, because if you can’t learn from the mistakes made by Manchester City in 2008. When they went off and made some Hollywood signings like Robinho and it wasn’t an ultimate success, it took them three or four years to get where they wanted to go.

“I think Newcastle will spend some more money this summer.

“They will spend something probably equivalent, in my view, to what they spent in the January window.

“That is not insignificant amounts of money but what it isn’t, is it isn’t fuelling the argument that they are going to hyper-inflate the market place, that they are going to buy their way to success, that they are going to be this force for evil, because the nature of the ownership model behind it has got more money than God.

“But they will spend money and they will compete on wages…and inch by inch, yard by yard, Newcastle will spend and spend and spend and spend and not stop spending.

“Now they may have a more controlled viewpoint, which is we will never dip out of a transfer market.

“Teams like Crystal Palace that have got American ownership that is very wealthy, dip out of certain transfer markets, will determine their transfer policy by who they sold.

“Newcastle will not determine their transfer policy by who they sell.

“Nobody really sensible said they were going to sign Mbappe, nobody really sensible said they were going to sign Neymar, the sensible voices said ok, they are going to spend a lot of money, but if they are sensible in the way they spend their money, they will buy sensible players.”

