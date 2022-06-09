Opinion

Remember when these things were said after new Newcastle United owners bought the club

It was just over eight months ago when the new Newcastle United owners took control.

Mike Ashley finally handing the keys over to St James Park after a shocking 14+ years of ambition-free ownership.

The now former NUFC owner having solely for almost a decade and a half used the football club to help make himself ever richer.

So much has happened in these past eight months, meaning it has been easy for so many people to forget what exactly the media told us would be sure to be the case now these new Newcastle United owners were in charge…

‘The other Premier League clubs are all going to refuse to sell players to the new Newcastle United owners’

Can you remember this one?

So many journalists / media stating categorically that all of the Premier League clubs had come together and agreed not to sell or loan players to NUFC, to help try and ensure relegation happened and that the threat posed by Newcastle United under ambitious owners would be crushed before it got a chance to get going.

At the first opportunity, the January 2022 transfer window saw three different Premier League clubs do business with Newcastle. Brighton sold Dan Burn to NUFC, Burnley sold Chris Wood (after Newcastle triggered a release clause) and Aston Villa loaned Matt Targett.

Now ahead of the summer transfer window, Villa have sold Targett to Newcastle United.

Quite clearly, other Premier League clubs will sell / loan players to Newcastle United if they offer £1 more than any other club, just like has always been the case.

It’s funny how none of these journalists who stated as fact that other PL clubs would refuse to do business with the new NUFC owners, appear to have totally forgotten what they said back then…

‘No decent quality ambitious players will want to join Newcastle United, it will only be poor to average signings going there for money and showing no commitment’

The first signing was current England full-back Kieran Trippier, who only months earlier had won La Liga AND started in the final of the Euros.

Due to family reasons he wanted to come back to England and very happy to sign for Newcastle United ahead of other Premier League clubs, despite the fact he is desperate to be playing for England in Qatar this November / December in the World Cup finals.

Exciting emerging Brazil international midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes, had many top clubs chasing his signature. Very ambitious and determined to make it to the World Cup finals in Qatar, with only three appearances for Brazil at the time, Bruno G chose Newcastle United as his best option to progress in both club football and at international level. A superb start to like at Newcastle and in just over four months at St James Park has gone from three to eight appearances for Brazil.

Plus, all the players Newcastle have signed so far under Eddie Howe and the new owners have shown total commitment. Helping to foster the brilliant team spirit that produced 38 points in the last 19 games of the season, only Man City and Liverpool picking up more points in the second half of the season.

‘The new Newcastle United owners will be using (‘Sportswashing’ etc etc) the football club for photo opportunities at every event, all player signings and any other chance they get…’

Matt Targett signed on Wednesday and not a single Newcastle United owner in sight. This has been the case at the previous five signings I believe, certainly when it comes to Saudi ownership figures supposedly insisting on attaching themselves to any new signing photos.

Yes, Newcastle United did go to Saudi Arabia for a warm weather break in January and it was an absolute success. No, not as predicted, there were no photo opportunities insisted on with Mohammed bin Salman or indeed anybody else high up in the Saudi regime with no direct link to NUFC. Instead, the absolute success was that the warm weather break ending up helping to produce five wins and a draw in the six games after the squad returned to action.

‘It is going to be so embarrassing, Newcastle United trying to buy, putting in bids and thinking they can straight away sign Mbappe, Haaland, Neymar, Kane…’

This has proved anything but the case.

Instead, it has been a transfer approach with an excellent mix of pragmatism, intelligence, bravery and ambition.

Callum Wilson injured and out for the season, five days before the January window opens. Instead of Mbappe, Newcastle sign Premier League regular steady striker Chris Wood to do a job, that job to work hard and help prevent relegation.

Ambition shown with England and Brazil internationals Trippier and Bruno.

Pragmatism and intelligence shown with the superb signings of Premier League defenders Burn and Targett.

Intelligence and ambition shown for longer term with the signing of 24 year old Bruno and now bids for 22 year old Botman and 19 year old Ekitike.

