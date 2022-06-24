Opinion

Ray Parlour maps out Newcastle United route to success

Ray Parlour has been discussing Newcastle United.

The former Arsenal and England midfielder pondering what may now be possible at St James Park.

New owners arriving at the club in October, getting a Premier League head coach in and sacking Steve Bruce.

Investment in the January transfer market, then amazing second half of the season results, the third best form behind Liverpool and Man City, as well as averaging more than two points per match in the final 18 games.

Ray Parlour wondering if Newcastle can win the FA Cup next season, or even ‘do a Leicester’ in the Premier League.

In the end though coming to the conclusion of United steadily building a threat…

Ray Parlour speaking on Talksport about Newcastle United:

“They (Newcastle United) could be a Man City, three or four years it took Man City to start bringing the players in, got the right manager.

“I think Eddie Howe will get an opportunity now.

“But I think a cup run is going to be important for Newcastle.

“Imagine them getting to Wembley and winning the FA Cup.

“That would be magnificent for the club.

“I reckon top eight for Newcastle next season, (and) a good cup run.

“You want to see…teams like Leicester did it, won the league.

“You want to see people challenging, it gets boring, doesn’t it. If you know Liverpool and Man City, I don’t know what order, but they’ll be first two.

“We want to see people trying to topple (them) over and it (Newcastle United) might be another Leicester, who knows?

“Newcastle for me, if you can get top eight (next season) and a good cup run, then build again, then it will be top six, then suddenly you are getting that squad together and be top four.

“That is what they will be aiming for.”

