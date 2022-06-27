Transfer Market

Ramon Vega crying because Sven Botman chose Newcastle United over AC Milan – Glorious

Ramon Vega has been talking about Sven Botman choosing to sign for Newcastle United.

Or more to the point, choosing to sign for Newcastle United and not AC Milan.

The 22 year old Sven Botman flying into Newcastle for his medical on Monday and now just everybody waiting for the official confirmation of the signing.

Newcastle United and Lille having reached agreement on Friday.

A poor to average defender, Ramon Vega played for Grasshoppers, Watford, Celtic, Tottenham and Cagliari. Now he has been speaking to media in Italy about the decision by Sven Botman to select Newcastle over AC Milan.

Some of the comments from Italian journalists have been hilarious, crying on because Newcastle United have been chosen ahead of the Serie A champions.

Ramon Vega now joining in with the Italian media (see below).

This is glorious, it makes the signing of Sven Botman all the sweeter!

Ramon Vega speaking to Milan News – 27 June 2022:

After so many weeks of waiting, Sven Botman has decided: no Milan, he goes to Newcastle. Did money play a decisive role in choosing him?

“I think yes.

“In the end, money always makes a difference in football.

“(But) Then I congratulate the new owners of Milan. Even if they are rich, they did well not to participate in auctions, with Botman’s money you can buy two or three players.

“That said, I am convinced that money undoubtedly made a difference in Botman’s choice.

“With the former owner of the Magpies Mike Ashley in place of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund he would never have gone there. “

What kind of player did Milan miss?

“I saw him play in Ligue 1 at Lille and I can say he is a good player.

“The new Van Dijk? No, Sven is a mix between Jaap Stam and Frank De Boer.

“It’s a shame not to see him in Italy, he would have undoubtedly improved the defensive and tactical phase with you. “

Was it a personal decision or was the former player influenced by the club?

“In my view, both the French club and their agents convinced him to accept Newcastle because Milan were not ready due to the change of ownership.

“I repeat, in the end the choice was dictated by money, in England he will earn more.

“But I don’t think he’s super happy with the decision he made. Money is important but it’s not everything. And if you are not happy you cannot perform as you would like “.

So, in your opinion, Botman really hoped for Milan?

“AC Milan is AC Milan, a great European team.

“Newcastle will never have the charm of the Rossoneri.

“But the new Saudi ownership project has a lot of appeal for gamers.

“As a former footballer, I would have given priority to Milan and waited a little longer.

“But perhaps Sven was influenced by the project that sold him the club property. Maybe they have promised him that in two, three years they will play in the Champions League. And as we all know Newcastle is the richest club in the world. They really have the financial means to build a great team in the future. “

